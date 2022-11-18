Justin Blazek was the driving force behind a stellar UW-Platteville defense this season, and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the senior defensive lineman its Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

Blazek was a stout presence on the Pioneer defensive front, finishing second in the WIAC with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

