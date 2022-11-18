Justin Blazek was the driving force behind a stellar UW-Platteville defense this season, and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the senior defensive lineman its Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Blazek was a stout presence on the Pioneer defensive front, finishing second in the WIAC with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Senior linebacker Sam Smith joined Blazek on the defensive first team, while nine other Pioneers earned spots on the second team or honorable mention.
Recognized on the second team defense for UW-P were seniors Tyler Bacon (defensive line), Colton Ingram (linebacker) and Aidan Tyk (defensive back). Senior kicker and punter Andrew Schweigert earned a spot on the second team all-special teams group. Senior wide receiver Ben Wilson, junior defensive lineman Aidan Sproule, and senior defensive backs Dayne Friday and Samuel Tausz were tabbed honorable mention.
PREP FOOTBALL
Grundy Center 27, West Hancock 0 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Colin Gordon tossed two touchdown passes, rushed for a score and kicked two field goals as former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac led the Spartans (13-0) to the Iowa Class A state championship, the program’s first title since 1988 after finishing runner-up the last three years.
Remsen St. Mary’s 38, WACO 16 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Brenden Fisch rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns as Remsen St. Mary’s captured the Iowa eight-player championship.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 64, Warren 21 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong dropped 22 points and Addie Hefel added 19 points as the Pirates rolled past the hosts of the Warren Turkey Tournament on Wednesday.
