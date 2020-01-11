A former Platteville High School coach will be inducted into the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame next month.
Jim “Louie” Lawinger will be inducted during festivities surrounding the WFSCA coach’s clinic at Chula Vista, in Wisconsin Dells, on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Hall of Fame social will begin at 4 p.m., the banquet will follow at 5 p.m. with reserved seating for all 2020 inductees, members, and special guests.
He joins Dan Bayreuther (Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig), Joel Claassen (Milwaukee Pius), Gary Haus (Rice Lake) and John Peterson, a WIAA master umpire from Madison, in the Hall of Fame class.
Lawinger coached varsity softball for 35 years at Hamilton Sussex and two at Platteville. He posted a record of 424-292 while winning nine conference championships, 15 regional championships and eight sectional championships. Hamilton Sussex advanced to the state tournament eight times.
Lawinger joins David and Mary Lou Jones as Platteville connections in the Hall of Fame. They were inducted in 2010.
HAYDEN FRY FAMILY PLANS MEMORIAL
The family of Hayden Fry will hold a “High Porch Picnic,” a memorial service for the former University of Iowa football coach who passed away last month.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, located at One Cowboys Way, in Frisco, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Hayden Fry Football Captains’ Scholarship Fund and/or the J. Hayden Fry Fund for Bladder and Prostate Cancer Research Fund, c/o the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 W Park Road, Iowa City, Iowa, 52242. To make a contribution over the phone, call the Center of Advancement at 800-648-6973.
The Fry family and the University of Iowa will hold a celebration of life for Fry on the university campus at a later date.
IHSBCA HOSTING ANNUAL CLINIC
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 52nd annual coaches clinic and hall of fame banquet will take place Jan. 17-18 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Coaches and umpires can register for the event at iowahsbca.net. Additional information on hotel accommodations and the clinic are also on the site.
Some of the scheduled coaches’ and umpire clinicians include: Pat Murphy (University of Alabama), Paul Davis (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Brownlee (ABCA), Justin Toole (Cleveland Indians), Robin Lund (University of Iowa), Seth Wing (Cornell College), Kory DeHaan (Pittsburgh Pirates), Don Umland (umpire), Mike Everitt (MLB) and Bill McGuire (umpire).