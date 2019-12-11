Emma Clancy knew she couldn’t lose Tuesday night.
Each year, the Hempstead and Senior bowling teams join forces to raise money for a different charity. And, on Tuesday, the schools’ bowling programs presented a check for $2,163 to the Veterans Freedom Center on Kerper Boulevard in the middle of their dual meet at Creslanes.
For Senior’s Clancy, it meant collaborating with her cousin, Hempstead’s Libby Leach, on the effort. Libby’s older sister, Natalie, was among the fund-raising leaders for the special night before graduating last spring.
“No matter what the outcome was, I knew we were all going to win because we were raising money for such a good cause,” said Clancy, the high girls scorer with a 203-245—448 series. “It’s just really cool to do something for the community. It’s even more special when you can do something like this with your family, even though we go to different schools.”
The Senior boys team clinched the city championship with a 2,895-2,833 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday after opening the season with a win over Wahlert. Hempstead’s girls won 2,756-2,639.
Logan Jasper paced the Senior boys with a 221-236—457, while Aidin Bettcher finished with a 431. Senior also got a 396 from Mason Krieg, a 366 from Michal Wlochal and a 364 from Aidan Kohl. Hunter Winner’s 363 didn’t factor in the team scoring.
“Tonight means a lot, actually,” Jasper said. “We just showed the city we’re the bosses of the bowling alley. We worked together really well and we picked each other up all night. It’s a really good feeling, because Hempstead has a really good team.”
The Rams held a 2,014-1,963 advantage after individuals. They stretched that lead with Baker games of 148, 191, 175, 145 and 222.
“The guys were really pumped after individuals. You could see the energy,” Senior coach Chris Schultz said. “If they made a bad shot, they didn’t hang their heads. They just went back up there and made the next shot. The thing that impresses me is they were 300 pins better than they were last meet against Wahlert.”
Devin Eudaley paced Hempstead with a 436, followed by Trent Kutsch (418), Christian Bies (393), Ian Ninneman (360) and Trevor Taylor (356), while Calvin Johnson’s 321 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead shot Baker games of 169, 184, 192, 131 and 194.
“We couldn’t catch a break,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “We still have a little work to do, but I’d rather have this happen early in the season than later. Now, we know where we have to make adjustments.”
Jenna Wagner paced the Hempstead girls with a 379, followed by 369s by Erin Langel and Libby Leach. Zoe Schultz shot 362 and Beth Johll scored a 334, and Kirsten Mitchell’s 271 did not factor in the team score.
“The big thing for us is we kept the energy up,” Wagner said. “We do so much better when we have energy and we pick each other up. It’s so much fun bowling in an atmosphere like this, where there are so many people. The more people, the more pressure, but it’s still a lot of fun.”
Hempstead shot Baker games of 194, 179, 184, 195 and 191.
“Tonight was amazing, but it always is when we bowl Senior,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “It’s fun because of the fundraising and giving back to the community. The kids are always hyped up for this meet, and what I love to see is both teams cheering so much for each other.”
Clancy led Senior with her 448, followed by Kathryn Clancy Lincicum (354), Alexis Scheffert (342), Brook Poll (325) and Abriana Berwanger (319), while Ella Pregler’s 305 did not factor in the team score. The Rams shot Baker games of 175, 195, 171, 149 and 161.
During a special presentation after individuals, Senior girls coach Lisa Wehrspann presented former Rams coach Ken Gerken with bowling pins autographed by the bowlers. Gerken recently took over the bowling program at Clarke University.
“Ken did so much for Senior bowling in the 10 years he was here,” Wehrspann said. “He touched a lot of lives when he was at Senior, and I wanted to show our appreciation to him.”