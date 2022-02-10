Scott Zepeski believes Sundown Mountain is onto something really big.
On Saturday, Sundown will host an event appropriately named “I Like Big Bumps” on the recently created Midwest Mogul Tour. And with the exposure provided by Midwest Skiers, a popular website and YouTube channel, Zepeski sees the three-stop tour exploding in popularity in the next few years.
“We are so stoked, to put it mildly,” said Zepeski, the public relations director at Sundown. “Mogul skiing has always been kind of overlooked in the Midwest, so to have the series kind of be born at Sundown and to have Midwest Skiers involved in it is just huge. We really expect it to grow significantly in the future.”
Zepeski said ‘I Like Big Bumps’ will draw at least 60 mogul skiers and as many as 100 to the second-ever mogul event at Sundown. The first one, staged last season, prompted Midwest Skiers to get involved and help Sundown turn the event into a three-stop series this winter.
Sundown will be the first stop on the series, which also includes resorts near Minneapolis and central Wisconsin. Zepeski expects the series to grow to Illinois and Michigan as early as next year. The series has secured nine sponsors, including regional headliners like Noah’s Ark Water Park and Indy Pass.
Zepeski said Sundown creates a mogul course each February and maintains it through the end of its season. A mogul course includes a series of bumps that a skier must navigate, as well jumps to be used for aerial maneuvers.
‘I Like Big Bumps’ is free to enter, and all that is required is a lift ticket and helmet.
“The idea is to create a non-competitive, family-friendly event that grows the sports of skiing and snowboarding in the Midwest,” Zepeski said. “It also happens to line up with an Olympic year.”
Registration begins at noon on Saturday, with the contest slated to begin at 2 p.m. and the prize ceremony set for 4 p.m.
JUNIOR BIG 10 BOWLING TOURNEY DOWN TO FINAL 16
The Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 bowling tournament has been whittled down to the final four in the winners’ bracket and 16 others who will try to come through the consolation bracket.
The winners’ bracket will be determined Sunday at Cherry Lanes after Cael Patters meets Landon Neese and Zach Wlochal faces Ava Pregler in the semifinals, and the two winners square off shortly thereafter. The winner of that match will face the survivor of the consolation bracket.
Zach Wlochal had to beat his brother, Michael, to advance. He earned a 658-630 decision.
Dubuque Hempstead senior Zoe Schultz took over the high scratch game and series last week by shooting a 265-204-200—669. The defending champion also rolled a 209-199-194—602 national honor count in a consolation bracket match to be eliminated. Aidin Bettcher fired a 232-235-256—723, and Michael Wlochal shot a 246-259-218—723
COTTRELL ROLLS ANOTHER 800 SERIES
Dubuque bowling Hall of Famer Cindy Cottrell recently bowled a pair of 800 series at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, Wis., to raise her career total to four. She also owns 16 perfect games in her career.
Cottrell’s most-recent 800 series featured games of 238, 300 and 277 for an 815 — her career best and the highest ever by a women at Dickeyville.