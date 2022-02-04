Molly Roling came off the bench for one of her finest performances of the season, scoring a game-high 16 points as the Cascade girls basketball team held off rival Bellevue, 45-33, on Thursday night in Cascade, Iowa.
Alyssa Lux added 10 points for the Class 2A No. 13-ranked Cougars (16-3). Mariah Hueneke and Kalesia DeShaw led Bellevue with 10 points apiece.
Bellevue Marquette 62, Cedar Valley Christian 22 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Elise Kilburg torched the nets for 30 points to power the Mohawks in a road rout.
Potosi/Cassville 44, Shullsburg 38 (OT) — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kylie Reuter tied the game in the final seconds, then Emily Bierman scored seven points in overtime to lift the co-op.
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg scored 19 points as the Cubans (12-6) blitzed past Riverdale.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 78, West Carroll 13 — At Savanna, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 15 points as the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Hornets (23-1) held a commanding 55-6 lead by halftime.
East Dubuque 47, Stockton 44 (OT) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Dawson Feyen dropped 17 points as the Warriors (17-5) survived the Blackhawks.
Galena 62, Rockford Christian Life 27 — At Rockford, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 14 points and Ethan Hefel added 13 as the Pirates rolled.
River Ridge (Ill.) 61, Warren 53 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht dropped 22 points as the Wildcats topped the Warriors.
Bellevue Marquette 54, Cedar Valley Christian 51 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 16 points as the Mohawks rallied to victory.
PREP WRESTLING
Western Dubuque 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 32 — At Epworth, Iowa: Maddox Bries (126), Logan Massey (170) and Greyson Gardner (182) won by fall for the Bobcats.
Dubuque Hempstead 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jackson Rheingans won by fall in 21 seconds to spark the Mustangs over the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Dubuque Senior 27 — At Nora Gym: Ethan Manders (220), Mason Besler (106) and Alex Kirman (113) had pins in the Rams’ loss to the Cougars.
PREP BOWLING
Mustangs sweep — At Iowa City: Dakota Rupp rolled a 405 series to lead the Hempstead boys past Iowa City West, 2,811-2,619. Behind Libby Leach’s 463 series, the Hempstead girls also prevailed, 2,792-1,948.