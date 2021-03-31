Dubuque Wahlert finished second with 94 points and Western Dubuque came in third with a team total of 90.5 in the girls seven-team Clinton Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles took first in four team events and took home three individual crowns. Ariana Yaklich, Abbie Wallace, Ella Olberding and Rylee Steffen won the 4x100 relay in 52.72 seconds; Wallace, Steffen, Mia Kunnert and Nicole Tranel won the 4x200 in 1:55.65; Kunnert, Steffen, Tessa Berning and Jamie Schmid took gold in the 4x400 in 4:21.94; and Yaklich, Wallace, Meghan McDonald and Steffen won the sprint medley with a time of 1:58.44.
Individual champions for the Eagles included Yaklich (100); Alixandra Oliver (3,000); and Berning (long jump).
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann placed first in the 200 in 27.29 and the 400 with a time of 58.94. The team of Lauren Klein, Alyssa Klein, Gabby Kaiser and Elly Burds won the 4x800 relay at 10:55.49.
Klein also captured the 1,500 in 5:20.15. Wahlert’s Ellie Meyer finished runner-up in 5:21.97.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Luther 12, Dubuque 1 — At UD: Luther exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to break open a tight contest and defeat the Spartans. UD was limited to just two hits in the game.
MEN’s SOCCER
Loras 2, Luther 2 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: After trailing early, the Duhawks’ Alex Beausoleil and Juan Jose Arias Mondragon scored to tie match, but neither team could drive home the winning goal as it ended in a double-overtime draw.
Dubuque 1, Wartburg 0 —At Oyen Field: Axel Aaman scored off a Joel Johansson assist at 66:53 to lift the Spartans (1-1, 1-1 American Rivers Conference). Brandon White made four saves at goalkeeper for Dubuque.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wartburg 1, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Victoria Roethler had 11 saves to keep the match close, but the Spartans could not find the back of the net in the loss at home to the Knights.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scales Mound 2, River Ridge 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Anniston Werner had 12 kills, eight assists, two blocks and an ace to lead the Hornets over Wildcats in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17.
Scales Mound 2, Polo 1 — At Polo, Ill.: Scales Mound won a tight three-set contest, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24 on Monday night. Josie Korte, Garrett Pickel, and Anniston Werner had four kills each to power the Hornets.