Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Conference:
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Jordan Tibbits (6th season)
2019 record — 27-1 (14-0)
Returning starters — Liam Stumpf (Sr., P/UTL); Dominik McVay (Jr., CF); Leyten Bowers (Jr., SS); Gunnar Gorgen (Sr., 3B); Nolan Springer (Sr., 1B)
Returning letterwinners — Will Straka (Sr., OF); Bo Hanson (Jr., C)
Promising newcomers — Joah Filardo (Jr., IF)
Outlook — The Pointers return five starters from the 2019 team that made it to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game. Led by Missouri State commit Liam Stumpf — who became the first Mineral Point player to sign with a Division I school — the Pointers will have their eyes set on the state crown. They will boast of bevy of speed and athleticism, but will need to develop some pitching depth as the season progresses. Stumpf earned a spot on Perfect Game’s Senior Honorable Mention all-Central Region team, which includes players from 13 different states. McVay earned a spot on Perfect Game’s Underclass Honorable Mention all-Central Region team.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Brent Sheckler (16th season)
2019 record — 16-9 (10-4)
Returning starters — Warren Adam (Sr., CF); Druw Fifrick (Sr., IF); Teagan Napp (Sr., UTL)
Promising newcomers — Macoy Fitzgerald (Sr., IF); Max Kenney (Jr., P/C); Devin Kreul (Jr., P/IF); Lucas Lendosky (Soph., P/IF); Mason Adkins (Jr., P/IF)
Outlook — Fennimore enters this season hoping to compete near the top of the SWAL after a second-place finish in 2019. They will also look to take the next step in the postseason after a slim 2-1 loss to Prairie du Chien in the regional final that year. Overall depth and pitching will be strengths for the Golden Eagles and should bode well for them towards the stretch run.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Isaac Stanton (2nd season)
2019 record — 13-9 (8-6)
Returning starters — Peyton Edmonds (Sr., P/IF); Gavin Johnson (Jr., P/C); Peerson Kephart (Jr., P/SS); Jace Mess (Jr., P/1B); Colson Splinter (Jr., P/OF); Jordan Stanton (Jr., P/3B)
Returning letterwinners — Jordan Pergande (Jr., OF); Carson Reese (Jr., P/OF); Corbin Splinter (Jr., IF); Trey Weiland (Jr., P/2B)
Promising newcomers — Tyler Brotzman (Soph., P/IF); Mason Kaiser (Soph., OF)
Outlook — With a number of strong pitching arms, the Wildcats expect to be in the conversation for a SWAL title at the end of the season. They return a strong group of players that didn’t get the opportunity to prove themselves last year and are eager to do so this season. Southwestern hopes to use that lost year to motivate them towards a conference title run in 2021.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Steve Graber (17th season)
2019 record — 13-11 (8-6)
Returning letterwinners — Riley Richard (Sr.); Kobe Vosberg (Jr.); Mason Reese (Jr.); Jackson Soja (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Ethan Belken (Sr.); Zach Puls (Sr.); Dominic Hoerner (Sr.); Tyler Jones (Sr.); Connor McKinley (Sr.); Brodi Lindsay (Sr.); Colton Tranel (Sr.); Blake Bussan (Jr.); Meyer Fishler (Jr.); Ayden Nolan (Jr.)
Outlook — With a lot of players gaining valuable experience in 2019, the Cubans hope that parlays into a successful 2021 campaign. An early season focus will be improving defensively and getting quality at bats. If Cuba City can do this, look for them to be in the mix of the SWAL conference race.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brad Solberg (6th season)
2019 record — 9-10 (6-7)
Returning starters — Carter Lancaster (Sr., OF); Cayden Rankin (Sr., C)
Returning letterwinners — Hunter Hardyman (Jr., 1B); Braden Davis (Jr., P/SS)
Promising newcomers — James Hartwig (Sr., P); Breylin Goebel (Fr., P/C/SS; Gage Banfield (Fr., UTL)
Outlook — The Redbirds will be led by Lancaster, who returns from an all-conference season in 2019. Their speed and athleticism will be key on the base paths and on defense, and they should be able to move the ball at the plate. Darlington also will have some depth on the mound, but with last season wiped out and many inexperienced arms, turning throwers into pitchers will be the challenge.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Kyle Riemenapp (10th season)
2019 record — 8-13 (4-10)
Returning starters — Isaac Hill (Sr., P/IF); Josh Carwright (Sr., UTL); Reid Lundell (Sr., P/UTL)
Returning letterwinners — Colin Merwin (Sr., P/IF); Zachary Winkler (Sr., OF); Zachary Kohlenberg (Sr., IF)
Promising newcomers — Colton Cutts (Jr.); Jackson Kemnitzer (Jr.); Matthew Cartwright (Soph.); Alex Popple (Soph.); Brach Holman (Fr.); Ashton Schmitz (Fr.); Cyle Steffl (Fr.)
Outlook — Iowa-Grant was streaky in 2019. After opening the season with four straight losses, they won the next five, followed again by dropping four straight. With a team that Coach Riemenapp says is dedicated to putting in the extra work, the Panthers look to improve on their seventh-place conference finish in 2019.
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Todd Fischer (1st season)
2019 record — 7-16 (1-12)
Returning starters — Tarek Fischer (Sr., P/C); Rilee Bray (Sr., P/2B); Braedon Loomis (Sr., P/OF); Gavin Miranda (Sr., OF); Avery Faulkner (Sr., OF); Noah Loos (Jr., P/SS)
Promising newcomers — Dylan Johnson (Soph., UTL); Noah Wagner (Jr., 2B); Kane Groom (Jr., P/3B); Gabe Tomas (Soph., P/3B); Hayden Schott (Soph., P/1B); Justis Molldrem (Soph., OF)
Outlook — After struggling to just one conference victory in 2019, Boscobel will be looking to make some noise and climb the ladder in the SWAL this season. Five returning senior starters should provide much needed leadership for this Bulldog team.