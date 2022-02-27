Most nights, Michael Feenstra doesn’t call too much attention to himself.
That’s when you know he’s doing his job effectively.
The defensive-minded defenseman has been a steadying presence on the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ blue line for parts of five seasons. And his dependable style stood out enough to land an opportunity to play at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in the fall.
He became the third member of this season’s Dubuque squad to land with the RedHawks. Defenseman Zane Demsey and forward William Hallen committed to coach Chris Bergeron in recent months.
“It’s a really good academic school, and it didn’t take long to build a relationship with the coaching staff there,” Feenstra said. “We connected really well and have the same idea on what the next four years should look like for me. So, I’m really excited about the opportunity.
“It’s going to make the transition a little easier to know a couple of guys who will be going in with me as freshmen. They weren’t forcing me to make the decision, but they had a lot of really good things to say about the school and the program. The most important thing is it seems like a really good fit for me.”
Feenstra, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-shot defenseman from Grand Haven, Mich., has played 170 games with the Saints and owns a career plus/minus of plus-36. He finished as a minus player in only one season, 2017-18, when he skated in just 10 games.
Feenstra has contributed five goals, 40 points and 52 penalty minutes in his USHL career. He has seven assists and 10 penalty minutes in 34 games this season.
“He’s been a solid fit for a long time here, and I’m really happy it worked out for him to go to Miami,” said Saints head coach Greg Brown, a former NHL defenseman. “I’m also happy for Miami that they were able to get him.
“He can be a very reliable, steady defenseman who can long a lot of minutes, which is what every team needs. When he plays his game and keeps things simple, he can play a lot of minutes a night. He knows who he is and that he doesn’t have to be an offensive defenseman or create dynamic chances. He just has to be reliable and steady and break pucks out, and that’s what he’s really good at.”
Feenstra, who earned a spot in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, arrived in Dubuque as a 16-year-old standout from the Fox Motors 16U team in Michigan. And he blossomed under the tutelage of former head coach Oliver David, Brown and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale.
“Obviously, I’ve grown a lot as a hockey player since I got here, but I think I’ve grown a lot more as a person off the ice because of my time in Dubuque,” Feenstra said. “I’m grateful to the coaches for helping me mature and become someone you can count on. They deserve a lot of the credit for me getting an opportunity like this at Miami.”