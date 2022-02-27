University of Dubuque’s Peter Ragen shoots over Buena Vista’s Zack Mandolfo during the American Rivers Conference tournament championship game on Saturday at the Stoltz Sports Center. The Spartans won, 71-52.
After winning the American Rivers Conference tournament last season, but missing out on a chance to attend the NCAA Division III tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team was not about to be denied this time around.
In a rematch of last year’s conference championship game on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Spartans (21-6) defeated No. 2-seed Buena Vista, 71-52, at the Stoltz Sports Center to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
The win marked seven straight for the Spartans, who split with Buena Vista during the regular season. Dubuque was led in scoring by its lone senior, Peter Ragen. He finished the game with 15 points to go along with a team-high 14 rebounds.
“In our loss to them earlier this season, we really got out-rebounded so that was our biggest priority today,” Ragen said. “We got too lackadaisical against them and we knew today we had to stay focused and keep our energy up.”
The Spartans did their job on the glass, out-rebounding the Beavers, 48-30.
“Peter really led the way on the glass for us today, and that’s what you want to see out of your senior,” Dubuque coach Robbie Sieverding said. “I think he had 11 or 12 in the first half. We have built this team around our defense, and I thought we played really great defense today.”
The Spartans used a 9-0 run to end the first half after trailing at 13-12 and took a 35-21 lead heading into halftime.
That scoring run carried over into the second half, where Dubuque scored eight unanswered points to go up, 43-21.
“To win my final game at home is just a great feeling,” Ragen said. “To know we get to keep playing, it’s just surreal.”
The Spartans got 14 points from Brock Simon and 10 from Josh Hammer.
“Our guys are so unselfish, and that really showed here again today with our balanced scoring attack,” Sieverding said.
Buena Vista (15-12) was led in scoring by Zane Neubaum with 12 points. Jake Thompson added 11 and Michael Santich had 10.
“I’m just so proud of these guys and I’m so happy for Peter,” Sieverding said. “He has meant so much to this program and what we stand for.”
The Spartans will learn their tournament destination on Monday.