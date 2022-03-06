Looking at the schedule on paper, Bellevue wasn’t considered a serious playoff threat entering this postseason.
The Comets dropped six of their final eight contests, and entered the Class 1A playoffs with a 9-12 overall record.
But, something was brewing during that tough final stretch — Jensen Wedeking was primed to dial it up.
“We did lose six of our last eight, but they were all close and we were right there,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “The biggest difference for us to really get us over that hump has been Jensen coming into his own as a No. 1 scorer and his consistency down the stretch. When we go through scoring droughts, we can go to him and he can deliver, and he has in the postseason.”
Wedeking, a junior guard, averages 12.3 points on the season. However, he has risen to the forefront as a dynamic playmaker during the postseason in wins over Bellevue Marquette (19 points), Easton Valley (15), Springville (35) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18) for a 21.8 points per game average in the playoffs to lead the Comets to their first trip to the Iowa state tournament since 1991.
“It’s been great to see,” said Bellevue senior center Jackson Mueller. “Jensen has had some big games, and we’re just all really playing together right now and working a great offense.”
While the Comets are thrilled to be playing at the state level for the first time in 31 years, a monumental challenge lies ahead. The Comets (13-12) earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 Grand View Christian (24-0) in the Class 1A state quarterfinals on Monday at 12:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“There’s multiple things that have gotten us here,” Knake said. “Colby (Sieverding) has always been our No. 1 scoring option, but Jensen’s helped take some of the attention off of him, and Colby can still score at a high level for us. Jackson has been the most consistent for us all year and he does all the little things like offensive rebounds and blocks. Cole Heim sat out the last four games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, and while he may not be 100%, his composure and leadership has been excellent for our team. It takes a team and we’re hitting on all cylinders right now.”
If the Comets hope to keep their magical season alive, it will take another complete effort. The Thunder are undefeated on the season and have beaten their opponents on average by 37.7 points per game this year, and the offense puts an average of 83.3 points on the scoreboard per contest. Daniel Tobiloba, a 6-foot-11 center and menace in the lane, fronts a Grand View defense that allows only 45.6 points per game.
“They have a 6-11 center that anchors their defense, and he averages about 15 rebounds and 4-5 blocks a game,” Knake said. “Most of his points come from dunks. But they also have two great guards that we will try to make life difficult on. They overplay everything defensively with the big man in the lane and try to create turnovers, so we just have to play aggressive and attack it still even with him in there.”
Not many believe the Comets can win this game. Although, not many expected the program to get to the Well, either.
“We’re the underdog,” Mueller said. “We can play free and all the pressure is on them. Hopefully we can go in there and get the upset. It just feels really good that all of our hard work in the offseason and during the season has paid off to get to where we are now.”
No matter how this playoff run concludes, finally getting the Comets back to the state level is something Knake hopes will fuel the program moving forward.
“It means a lot to this program and it should start giving our teams that confidence,” he said. “We’d been struggling in the River Valley (Conference), but this is a sign that our program is starting to grow and is on the upswing. Hopefully they can take that success and lead it into other seasons.
“I’m just so happy for our seniors. They’ve taken some lumps the past four years but they’ve been rewarded for all the hard work they’ve put in.”