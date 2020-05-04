Purdue University junior Max Lyon recently received Scholar All-American accolades from the National Wrestling Coaches Association for the second consecutive season.
Lyon, a former Western Dubuque High School state champion, became one of only nine wrestlers in Boilermakers history to earn the award more than once. An academic all-Big Ten Conference selection, he is majoring in Industrial Management-Operations & Supply Chain Management at Purdue.
The list of Scholar All-Americans included 175 individuals, including 154 who qualified for the NCAA Division I championships.
After finishing sixth at the Big Ten tournament this winter, Lyon qualified for the NCAAs as the No. 30 seed at 184 pounds. He also made the national tournament as a sophomore.
For the second straight year and just the third time in program history, Purdue earned Scholar All-American team honors. The Boilermakers ranked 28th with a 3.16 cumulative team grade point average.
Purdue and Northwestern were the only Big Ten schools to earn Scholar All-American team honors, and the Boilermakers were one of only six schools to secure the academic award and finish 2019-20 with a top-25 NWCA Coaches Poll ranking. Purdue earned the No. 15 spot in the final poll.
The Boilermakers are coached by Humboldt, Iowa, native and former University of Iowa standout wrestler Tony Ersland. He finished one match shy of all-American honors as a senior in 1997.
Badgers’ Martin on NWCA team — University of Wisconsin redshirt senior Cole Martin also received Scholar All-American accolades from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. He majored in kinesiology and received the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2018-19.
This season, the Lancaster, Wis., native became just the 13th wrestler in Badgers program history to qualify for the NCAA tournament in all four seasons of his eligibility.
Lake to coach at Concordia — Former Western Dubuque and University of Dubuque basketball standout TJ Lake has been hired as a full-time assistant coach at Concordia College, an NCAA Division II school in Moorhead, Minn.
Lake spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II, and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference member, Winona State. He played at the University of Dubuque for two seasons where he led the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in scoring during his senior season. He averaged 23.4 points per game in 2018 and was named first-team all-IIAC.
Lake started his college career as a student-athlete at Minnesota State Mankato before transferring to Dubuque. He led the NSIC in 3-point field goal percentage as a redshirt freshman in 2015 when he started 31 games for the Mavericks, helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament, and had a team-high 68 made 3-point field goals.
The Peosta, Iowa, native was a three-year starter for Western Dubuque and led the Bobcats to an Iowa state tournament runner-up finish in 2012. He was named all-state as a junior and senior.
UD’s Misner honored — University of Dubuque sports information director Paul Misner recently received the 25-year service award from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Misner began his career at Buena Vista University and has spent the past 15 years at Dubuque, where he became the first sports information director in the Iowa Conference to develop a web site for the athletics program. Misner is a native of Aurelia, Iowa.
Pride athletes feted for academics — Clarke landed seven women’s lacrosse players and three men’s lacrosse players on the KCAC Scholar Athlete Team. Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
Clarke’s women’s honorees include: Gabby Moran, a senior from Chicago; Ashley Kochuyt, a junior from Atkins, Iowa; Delaney Dicus, a senior from Mount Vernon, Iowa; Mackenzie Wieczorek, a senior from Lake in the Hills, Ill.; Meghan Douglas, a sophomore from Darlington, Wis.; Rebecca Underwood, a senior from Elgin, Ill.; and Roane Hand, a senior from Fulton, Ill.
Clarke’s men’s honorees include: Marcus Lopez, a junior from Wilmington, Del.; Colton Younie, a junior from Hartley, Iowa; and Connor Watson, a junior from New Lenox, Ill.
Loras freshmen wrestlers honored — Loras College wrestlers Shane Liegel and Wyatt Wriedt have been named to the All-Freshman Team by D3wrestle.com. Liegel, of Spring Green, Wis., was an NCAA Division III qualifier at 184 pounds. Wriedt, of Eldridge, Iowa, wrestled at 285 and also qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Huseman picks Clarke — Abigail Huseman, a right-handed pitcher from East Dubuque, Ill., will continue her softball career at Clarke University. She previously played at Highland Community College.
Senior’s Moore to UD — Dubuque Senior’s Marcus Moore Jr. will continue his academic and football careers at the University of Dubuque in the fall.
Anstoetter to Wartburg — Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Anstoetter will continue his academic and football careers at Wartburg College in the fall.