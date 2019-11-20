Clarke University’s Kasey Davis was named the Heart of America Conference attacker of the year as postseason volleyball awards were announced on Tuesday.
Davis, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, also represented the Pride on the all-conference first team. Teammates Kelsi Chambers and Megan Pressgrove were recognized on the second team, Maddie Ro and fellow former Mustang Alana Cooksley made the third team, and Alix Talbot and Bellevue native Rebecca Schroeder landed on the honorable mention team.
A senior outside hitter, Davis led Clarke with 393 kills, 3.5 per set. The Pride were 27-7 overall and 13-5 in conference play.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lancaster 49, Southwestern 33 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Kiley Kelly had 11 points with three 3-pointers, Brooklyn Connelly finished with 10 points and the Flying Arrows opened the season with a win over the Wildcats.
Stockton 51, Pearl City 18 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Lizzie Randecker had 19 points, Tiana Timpe added 16 and the Blackhawks won their season opener.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 67, Edgewood 61 — At Madison, Wis.:Mitch Berger and former Dubuque Hempstead Mustang Avery Butler had 13 points apiece to lead the Spartans (3-0) to a low-scoring comeback win over Edgewood. Dubuque Senior graduate Carter Stevens finished with six points for UD.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 75, Wartburg 65 — At Waverly, Iowa: Maiah Domask finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, Morgan Horstman added 21 points and the Pioneers improved to 5-0 with a comeback win over the Knights.