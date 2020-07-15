DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nothing settles the nerves of a young team quite like a big first inning.
Dyersville Beckman scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night and rolled to a 14-4, five-inning victory over Bellevue in an Iowa Class 2A District 7 semifinal at Jenk Field. The Trailblazers play Monticello at 7 p.m. Saturday for the district title.
“It’s always good to jump out front early, isn’t it?” said Jack Westhoff, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles. “It’s even more important when you have a sophomore pitcher on the mound making his first start in the postseason. It definitely gave him some confidence for later in the game.
“You don’t expect to score that many runs in the first inning, but we’ve been hitting the ball well all year. It was just one of those innings where everything was in the gap. Getting that big lead let everybody play a lot more loose.”
The Trailblazers immediately jumped on Bellevue starter Paxton Felderman, who exited after the first eight batters reached safely against him. Luke Schieltz doubled the opposite way to the left-centerfield gap, and Owen Huehnergarth and Luke Goedken walked to load the bases.
Josh Engler singled in the first run, and Nick Offerman belted a towering three-run triple to the power alley in left before scoring on a wild pitch. Cameron Krapfl and Bryce Boekholder followed with walks, and another run scored when Nate Offerman reached on an error. No. 9 hitter Westhoff greeted reliever Nick Deppe with a base hit to drive in the seventh run, and Schieltz capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Beckman sent 13 hitters to the plate in the inning and made the most of four hits, four walks, a hit batsman and an error. The first eight batters all scored.
The outburst came as a bit of a surprise, as Beckman struggled in the final few weeks of the regular season.
“Tonight, everything came together and we played the kind of baseball we’ve been practicing to play all year,” Nick Offerman said. “To see it all come together means a lot. We played a tough schedule the last couple of weeks. We played the teams a lot of 2A schools don’t play. That helps us.
“You have to play well to beat the teams we’ve been playing and you learn that you don’t get away with little mistakes against good teams. It’s great preparation for the tournament.”
Beckman added two more in the second, when they sent eight to the plate and left the bases loaded. Westhoff and Huehnergarth drove in the runs with base hits.
Bellevue got on the board in the fourth. Jackson Wagner and Felderman singled and Colby Sieverding reached on an error to load the bases. Deppe drove in the first run with a ground out, and two more came on the overthrow of a dropped-third strike that would have ended the inning.
“Them hanging an eight spot right away took a lot of momentum out of us,” Bellevue coach Pete Bonifas said. “We punched back a little bit in the fourth, but Beckman is a really good team. I liked the way we competed and didn’t give in.”
Beckman answered in the bottom half, when Nate Offerman, Westhoff and Huehnergarth singled to load the bases. Goedken singled in a run and another scored on a misplay in the outfield. Engler drove in a run with a fly ball to right, and a Nick Offerman double made it 14-3.
Logan Burchard earned the win after fanning six and allowing four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Krapfl recorded the final two outs but gave up an RBI single to Felderman.