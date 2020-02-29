PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It was business as usual for the Platteville girls basketball team Friday night.
The Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen (22-0) are well on their way to crossing off the second of several boxes on their list of goals for the season with a 75-40 win over eighth-seeded Lodi in a WIAA regional semifinal.
They advanced to today’s regional final where they will host fifth-seeded Edgewood (16-8), which was a 51-47 winner over Dodgeville.
“Our first goal for the season was to win conference,” senior Josie Nies said. “The next is a regional championship. We have a long list, and we are determined to get to check off that very last box.”
Nies led the way offensively for the balanced Hillmen with 22 points and six assists. Seniors Sami Martin and Becca Hoyer were right behind with 19 and 15 points, respectively.
“We came in tonight locked in and ready to go,” said Hoyer, who also added three steals for Platteville. “I felt like this was the best we’ve played in a while, and our offense was really rolling.”
The Hillmen faced Lodi in last year’s regional final, where they edged the Blue Devils (14-10) by one point.
“We just wanted to come in tonight and really take it to them,” Nies said. “We showed tonight how smooth of a machine we are. This team is so unselfish. We are always looking to make that extra pass …whatever it takes to get the ball in the hoop.”
The Hillmen, who benefitted from a quarterfinal bye on Tuesday, didn’t waste any time taking control of the game. Platteville used a 14-2 run, capped by a 7-0 stretch from Nies, to take command early.
The Blue Devils used a 10-0 run ending at the 7:05 mark to pull to within 27-16, but the Hillmen ended the half on a 13-3 run and took a 42-20 lead into the break.
“We have a really focused mentality knowing that it’s the postseason,” Nies said. “We want to bring an even greater intensity to the court than we did during the regular season.”
The Hillmen did not let up in the second half, taking a 60-30 lead at the nine-minute mark, led by a 12-point performance from Martin in the post.
“We just know each other so well that we know where each other is always going to be on the court,” Hoyer said. “It’s easy for us to find the open man because we are always a step ahead of the defense.”
The Blue Devils were led by junior Lauryn Milne with 21 points, while Jaden Kolinski added 11.