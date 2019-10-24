It could be time for the Loras College wrestling team to make more history.
Following a runner-up finish at the 2019 NCAA National Championships, the Duhawks have been picked as the favorite in the American Rivers Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Loras finished last season with a dual-meet record of 13-2, 7-1 A-R-C. The Duhawks garnered 61 points and five first-place votes in the poll and are pursuing their first conference title in program history. Wartburg finished second in the poll with 59 points and four first-place votes, and the Knights will fight to keep their streak of 213 straight conference dual wins alive. That streak began on Feb. 1, 1994, and Loras’ last win over the Knights came on Jan. 23, 1992.
The Duhawks return five All-Americans and one national qualifier. Clint Lembeck, Brandon Murray, Eddie Smith, Jacob Krakow and Guy Patron Jr. were All-Americans, while Brice Everson was a national qualifier.
The University of Dubuque was projected to finish sixth.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawk volleyball makes history — For the first time in program history, the Loras women’s volleyball team cracked the NCAA Division III Central Region rankings at No. 6, ranking ahead of A-R-C rival Wartburg at No. 8. The Duhawks (17-6, 4-1 A-R-C) have scored wins against three nationally ranked opponents this season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke opens in national rankings — Clarke University is ranked No. 19 in the 2019-20 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, released by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The Pride made program history last year by advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Division I national tournament. Clarke posted national tournament wins over No. 3-ranked and No. 1-seeded Columbia College and No. 14 Shawnee State before falling to No. 10 Oklahoma City in the quarterfinals.
Clarke finished 23-12 last year.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Rams (12-27) closed their season in a Class 5A regional opener, 25-5, 25-13, 25-11, with Emma Link providing 24 digs.
Clinton 3, Maquoketa 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (25-15) were swept out of Class 4A regionals despite 20 kills from Nell Sybesma.