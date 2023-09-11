Saints Vs. Steel Playoff
Caelum Dick scored in overtime against Chicago on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill., to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 preseason win.

You probably won’t witness something like this in the regular season.

Caelum Dick scored an extra-attacker goal 97 seconds into overtime to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a 3-2 preseason victory at Chicago on Saturday night. Dubuque coach Kirk MacDonald made the highly unusual move of pulling goalie Kevin Reidler to set up a 4-on-3 that Dick converted after Juraj Pekarcik and Erik Pahlsson zipped the puck around the perimeter of the Steel zone.

