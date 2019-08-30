The Triple-A Pacific Coast League on Thursday named Iowa Cubs right-handed starter Colin Rea as its Pitcher of the Year.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound native of Cascade, Iowa represented the I-Cubs at the Triple-A All-Star Game last month in El Paso, Texas, and earned a spot on the all-PCL team earlier this week.
Rea, 29, finished his regular season with a 14-4 record and a 3.95 ERA (65 earned runs in 148 innings). His 14 wins are the most for a PCL pitcher since 2016 and also tied the Iowa single-season franchise record. Rea has spun five or more frames in 23 of 26 starts and claims 11 quality outings.
On Thursday night, he allowed six runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings of work when Iowa played at Oklahoma City. He threw 104 pitches, including 66 strikes.
Rea entered Thursday night leading the league in ERA (3.74) and wins, while ranking fourth in strikeouts (115) and opponent batting average (.253), as well as fifth in innings pitched (142.0) and WHIP (1.35). If Rea holds on to the ERA crown when the season ends this weekend, he would become just the second Iowa player to pace the league in pitching. Jack Kucek accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons — 1977 (2.54) and 1978 (2.47) — in the American Association. Reggie Patterson was the last Iowa arm to lead the league in wins with 14 in 1984.
Originally selected by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2011 draft, Rea made his major league debut for the Padres in 2015. Rea has made 26 big league appearances, including 25 starts, across two seasons — 2015-16 with the Padres and 2016 with Miami. The hurler signed with the Cubs as a free agent in January of 2019.
Rea is the second I-Cub to claim PCL Pitcher of the Year honors. Right-hander Carlos Pimentel captured the award in 2015 after going 12-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 starts and 27 total games.