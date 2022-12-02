It certainly wasn’t raining 3s.
But as her team’s lead withered away, Maria Freed was pure at the perfect time.
Wahlert connected on just 4 of 24 attempts from long range — three from Freed — but the junior knocked down the two biggest ones when it mattered most as the Class 3A No. 11-ranked Golden Eagles escaped with a 38-37 win over 4A No. 14 Marion on Thursday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Freed led the Golden Eagles with 12 points, Emma Donovan added 10 and Claire Lueken chipped in 8.
Marion’s Regan Rice notched a game-high 14 points.
“Even though we were missing, I just kept shooting and knew eventually they would go in,” Freed said. “That’s what I had to do.”
The Golden Eagles appeared to find their offensive rhythm late in the first quarter. Ruth Tauber’s drive and bucket put Wahlert ahead, 11-6, at 2:17. Freed drained a 3-pointer, and Donovan closed the opening frame with consecutive steals and baskets to cap a 7-0 run and jolt to an 18-6 lead.
But while the defense remained stout, forcing 11 Marion first-half turnovers, Wahlert’s offense strayed from its late first-quarter momentum. The Eagles relied heavily on the long-range shot, missing all seven 3-point attempts and managed just three second-quarter points as the Wolves closed the gap to 21-13 at the half.
“We just needed to drive more,” Freed said. “Eventually, we got our focus back and were able to take it to them a little bit more.”
Wahlert maintained a slim advantage after three quarters, but its shooting woes continued. The Golden Eagles again missed all seven attempts from downtown, laboring to just eight points in the frame. Marion, which hadn’t led all game, closed the gap to 25-24 at 3:27. Lueken’s layup on a feed from Donovan with 30 seconds to go in the quarter kept Wahlert ahead, 29-26, with 8 minutes to play.
“We tried to live and die by the 3 tonight,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We kept saying, ‘Go inside, go inside.’ But we also told them, defense is what wins. Luckily, we played pretty good defense. The press was pretty effective for us tonight.”
After Marion captured its first lead of the night, 31-30, with 5:31 to play, Freed finally broke the curse from distance. After her team was 1-for-19 to that point from beyond the arc, the junior dropped in a triple to retake the lead, 33-31.
And then she did it again.
Freed knocked down her third 3-pointer of the night with 4:16 to go to put the Golden Eagles ahead for good, 36-33. It was an ironic game-winning twist on such a cold-shooting night from downtown for the home team.
The Wolves had a chance for the win with 7 seconds left, but a swarming Golden Eagles’ defense prevented a shot before time expired.
Spiegler credited Donovan and Nora King, her senior captains for willing their team through adversity.
“They just told them, ‘We’re not gonna lose this one,’” Spiegler said. “They just brought them together and said, ‘We are gonna do this.’”
