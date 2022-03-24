Expect another battle for supremacy in the Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League baseball race.
Mineral Point, Cuba City, Fennimore, Riverdale and Southwestern are all expected to battle for upper-division finishes in the eight-team conference, according to the league coaches.
Here is a capsule look at the area SWAL teams:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — James Marks, 1st season
Last season — 4-14 overall
Returning starters — Noah Loos (sr., SS/P), Noah Wagner (sr., C), Kane Groom (sr., 1B/P), Gabe Tomas (jr., P/3B), Dylan Johnson (jr., OF), Justis Molldrem (jr., OF).
Other returning letterwinner — Trenton Conley (soph., 3B).
Promising newcomers — Brenner Brown (sr., OF), Cameron Loos (fr., INF), Bryar Wayne (fr., 3B/P).
Outlook — Marks, who has coached in the Bulldogs baseball program for four seasons, likes the grittiness and toughness of his team and the depth of the pitching staff. The key will be consistency at the plate and the ability to play a full seven innings. He will lean on Noah Loos, an honorable mention all-SWAL performer last season, for leadership in his senior campaign.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Steve Graber (20th season, 154-173)
Last season — 19-7
Returning letterwinners — Kobe Vosberg (sr.), Mason Reese (sr.), Jackson Soja (sr.), Blake Bussan (sr.), Cooper Johnston (sr.), Meyer Fishler (sr.), Max Lucey (jr.), Riley Rosenkranz (jr.), Reece Rosenkranz (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Will Busch (jr.), Cody Houtakker (jr.), Brayden Thumser (jr.), Carter Donar (jr.), Alex Jerry (jr.), Breyden Johll (fr.), Tyson Richard (fr.).
Outlook — The Cubans return an experienced squad, with several players having two or three seasons of varsity baseball under their belts. Vosberg batted .474 and went 7-2 on the mound while being named second-team all-district and first-team all-SWAL. Reese hit .378 while also making first-team all-SWAL. Graber would like to see his team improve its defense and situational play in its hunt for the upper division in the league.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brad Solberg (8th season)
Last season — 3-15 overall
Returning letterwinners — Hunter Hardyman (sr., !B), Braden Davis (sr., SS), Brady Horne (sr., C), Chase Figi (sr.), Rawson Meylor (sr.), Cayden Burbach (jr., 2B), Gage Banfield (soph., P), Reagan Jackson (soph, 3B), Tye Crist (soph., OF), Breylin Goebel (soph., SS).
Promising newcomers — Barrett Vieth, Cannon Lancaster, Levi Carter, Parker Shager, Brady Smith, James Ackley, Gerson Soto, Maddox Goebel.
Outlook — The Redbirds have more than 30 players out for the program this season, which should give Solberg plenty of options. A key will be cutting down on the 8.1 walks per game the pitching staff issued last season. Solberg expects his team to be competitive every game out this spring.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Brent Sheckler (17th season, 184-161 overall)
Last season — 15-12 overall
Returning starters — Mason Adkins (sr., P/SS), Mark Kenney (sr., P/3B), Austin Horn (sr., OF), Devin Kreul (sr., 1B), Cam Winkers (sr., P/UTIL), Lucas Lendosky (jr., P/OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Max Miles (jr., C), Dawson Cole (jr., P/OF), Alex Downing (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Ethan Sheckler (fr., 2B), Konner Swatek (jr., P/OF), Carter Washburn (jr., 1B).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return a veteran nucleus with SWAL title aspirations after finishing third a year ago. Fennimore boasts a deep pitching staff and experience at every position, led by first-team all-SWAL performer Kenney and honorable mention picks Adkins and Lendosky. The Eagles have three alumni playing in college — Maguire Fitzgerald at Clarke, Jordan Williams at UW-La Crosse and Trevor Wanek at Phoenix College.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Kyle Riemenapp (5th season, 21-43 overall)
Last season — 6-16 overall
Returning starters — Reid Lundell (sr.), Cyle Steffel (soph.), Ashton Schmitz (soph.), Brach Holman (soph.), Zachary Kohlenberg (sr.), Alex Poppel (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Mathew Cartwright (jr.), Lee Koehn (soph.)
Outlook — Iowa-Grant will still field a young core, with only two seniors among the six returning starters from a year ago. But Riemenapp likes this team’s dedication and drive to get better each week.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Jordan Tibbits
Last season — 24-4
Top underclassmen last season — Dominik McVay (sr.), Bo Hanson (sr.), Leyton Bowers (jr.), Luke Kisgen (jr.).
Outlook — The Pointers will have to replace standout Liam Stumpf, the first player in program history to sign a national letter of intent with a Division I program. The SWAL MVP from a year ago now plays at Missouri State University. McVay earned first-team all-state honors after batting .532 last season, while Bowers made the third team after hitting .500. All three were first-team all-district.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Isaac Stanton (3rd season, 11-11 overall)
Last season — 11-11 overall
Returning starters — Gavin Jochum (sr., C/P), Peerson Kephart (sr., P/SS), Jace Mess (sr., P/1B), Colson Splinter (sr., OF/P), Jordan Stanton (sr., P/3B), Cooper Allen (sr., OF), Corbin Splinter (sr., UTIL), Trey Weiland (sr., 2B/P), Tyler Brotzman (jr., INF/P).
Other returning letterwinners — Jordan Pergande (sr., OF), Carson Reese (sr., OF/P), Mason Kaiser (jr., OF), Cade Buxton (jr., OF), Bryce Reese (jr., P/UTIL).
Outlook — After finishing 5-9 for fourth place in the SWAL, the Wildcats went on a postseason run that took them to their first state tournament appearance since 2010. They return all but one senior from that squad, and the experienced gained should pay big dividends this season. Kephart and Jordan Stanton earned first-team all-SWAL accolades last season. Isaac Stanton believes a return to a full schedule after COVID-19 disruptions the past two springs will provide an opportunity for the core of Southwestern’s roster to improve from last year’s results. He expects the Wildcats to be contenders in the SWAL and regional races.