Matt Antoine is back with USA Skeleton.
The Prairie du Chien, Wis., native and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist returned to the national team last week and will serve as USA Skeleton’s head coach of performance.
Antoine retired from competing following the 2018 Olympics and spent the next two years as a developmental coach for USA Skeleton before taking last year off.
“After nearly 20 years in the sport as an athlete and coach, the time away gave me my first opportunity to really reflect on my own experiences,” Antoine said in a release announcing his hiring. “I was able to see from a new perspective the things I love most about skeleton. I also had the chance to give more attention to areas of my life that were on hold for so long. I couldn’t be more excited to have welcomed my son into the world just seven weeks ago
“My wife is the real MVP here. She is all in on this as well and there is no way I could be making this return without her full support, encouragement, and sacrifice.”
Antoine married Sheila Khayami in Oct. 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Navid Khayami Antoine, on Sept. 1.
In 2014, Antoine ended a 12-year medal drought for American men’s skeleton when he finished third, and he placed 11th in the Olympics four years later. Antoine earned his way onto seven World Championship teams and won nine World Cup medals.
“Even though I know competing isn’t right for me anymore, I still feel like I have a lot to give to the sport,” Antoine said when he retired. “I want to be involved, even if it’s in a different capacity.”
Antoine will work with Eric Bernotas, the director of skeleton programs for the national governing body.
“Eric is someone that I’ve always respected greatly in the sport and know that his experiences over the past years can have a huge impact on our team,” Antoine said.
“With a rejuvenated passion to be involved again, I’m excited to be back with Team USA. The program has a lot of potential to build a winning model and return to the podium in the coming years. We have a lot of work ahead, but with the right people in place and athletes ready to get to work, I’m confident we will get there.”
USA Skeleton has already named its national team, and the World Cup season begins next month in Whistler, British Columbia, before returning to home ice for the first time since the pandemic. The team will compete in Park City, Utah, on Dec. 1, and will wrap up the first half of the season in Lake Placid, N.Y., with races on Dec. 16.
HATTEL NAMED GOLF COACH OF YEAR
Johnston’s Carson Hattel, who starred for the Dubuque Hempstead boys golf teams of the late 1990s, has been selected the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association’s coach of the year. The Dragons finished the season ranked second in the state’s final rankings with a record of 98 wins and 5 losses before winning the Class 4A state championship at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall and Cedar Falls seniors Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer shared the player of the year award from the coaches.
AREA ATHLETES JOIN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HALL
The Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame honored athletes from 17 communities during its induction ceremonies Oct. 15 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna, Ill. The Hall of Fame was established in 1987 to honor those who have made a lasting contribution to sports in Northwest Illinois and beyond.
The local honorees included Galena’s Jim Schumacher, Elizabeth’s Nolan Tippett, Hanover’s Brittany (Weede) Altfillisch, Stockton’s Ty Harmston and Scales Mound’s 2010 volleyball team, which finished second in the Illinois Class 1A state tournament.
