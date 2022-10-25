Sochi Olympics Medals Ceremony Skeleton Men
Matthew Antoine, a Prairie du Chien, Wis., native and the 2014 Olympic men’s skeleton bronze medalist, is returning to the U.S. Skeleton program as a coach following a year away from the sport.

 David Goldman The Associated Press

The Prairie du Chien, Wis., native and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist returned to the national team last week and will serve as USA Skeleton’s head coach of performance.

