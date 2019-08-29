Mineral Point’s Will Straka only carried the ball six times during Friday night’s season opener.
But he made every one of those touches count.
The junior running back scored on his first three carries of the game with runs of 46, 41 and 55 yards before adding two more scores as the Pointers rolled to a 46-2 win. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the game with 151 yards rushing while adding eight solo tackles and seven assisted tackles.
“My goal is to take it to the house every time I get the ball, so to do it on my first three carries was pretty great,” Straka said. “Our line did a great job of creating holes, and I knew I had to take advantage of them right away.’
Straka, who has grown up around the Pointer team, continues to improve his knowledge of the game.
“Will was one of our managers during sixth, seventh and eighth grade, and he began watching film with us and learning about the game,” Mineral Point coach Andy Palzkill said. “He’s been a student of the game for a while, and you can see how passionate he’s become about understanding the game.”
Straka started at safety for the Pointers near the end of his freshman season, and also earned time on offense. During his sophomore year, he started on both sides of the ball and ran for 700 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing two games with an injury.
“I’ve gotten a lot faster and stronger since freshman year, and that is really helping out with my explosiveness,” Straka said. “We really want to establish that we are a dual-threat team this season with a solid run and pass game.”
Added Palzkill: “Will has been putting in extra time since his freshman year. He never missed a workout and goes above and beyond what is asked of him. He’s turned into a solid athlete who is going to be extremely difficult to tackle.”
On defense, Straka plays linebacker and has assumed the role of the quarterback of the defense.
“I have taken it upon myself to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing out there on every play,” Straka said.
His success on the football field also carries over into the classroom, where he maintains a near-perfect GPA.
“Will takes his academics seriously, as he does with his athletics,” Palzkill said. “He is a tremendous leader within the student body and really helps set the tone for a great student body atmosphere. He’s just an all-around great guy.”