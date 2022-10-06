09162022-cascadebeckmanfootball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Cascade’s Will Hosch takes the snap against Dyersville Beckman Catholic last month in Cascade, Iowa. Both teams are in position to qualify for the Iowa Class 1A playoffs later this month.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The playoffs are just two or three weeks away depending on where your favorite high school football program competes, but the ways in which area teams qualify for the postseason is quite varied.

There are five different protocols for playoff qualification in the three states that comprise the TH coverage area, and Iowa leads the way with three.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.