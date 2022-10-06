The playoffs are just two or three weeks away depending on where your favorite high school football program competes, but the ways in which area teams qualify for the postseason is quite varied.
There are five different protocols for playoff qualification in the three states that comprise the TH coverage area, and Iowa leads the way with three.
Teams in Iowa’s largest division, Class 5A, use a ratings percentage index to determine all 16 qualifiers.
In Class 4A and 3A, district champions and runners-up earn automatic bids, while the RPI system is used to identify remaining at-large qualifiers.
In the smallest four classifications, Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-player, the regular season ends after eight weeks with the top four teams in each district advancing to the playoffs.
It’s a little simpler in Illinois and Wisconsin.
In Illinois, teams become playoff eligible with five victories and clinch a berth with six wins.
Wisconsin teams must finish with an above-.500 conference record to reach the playoffs. Teams play a non-conference crossover game that counts on their league record for playoff purposes only.
Here is a capsule look at where area programs stand as the regular season begins to wind down:
IOWA
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 3
Already in — None
On the bubble — Davenport West (6-0, .6258), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, .6052), Cedar Falls (4-2, .5540), Dubuque Senior (3-3, .5103), Muscatine (2-4, .4375)
Already out — Dubuque Hempstead (0-6, .3573)
Outlook — It’s a pretty safe bet that Davenport West (sixth in RPI) and Kennedy (eighth) are safely into the playoffs, but it’s not unheard of for a 5-4 team to miss the 5A playoffs. To be safe, Senior (19th) needs to win its final three games to feel secure in its postseason outlook. It won’t be easy, though. Senior plays its next two games on the road — at Muscatine and Pleasant Valley — before the finale at Dalzell Field against Cedar Falls. The Rams must win at least two of those games to have a chance to be among the final 16. Hempstead is 33rd of 36 teams and is tied for the toughest schedule in 5A. The Mustangs’ opponents are 35-19. Waukee Northwest’s opponents are also 35-19.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Already in — None
On the bubble — Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0, 2-0), Western Dubuque (4-2, 2-0), Mason City (4-2, 2-0), Decorah (2-4, 0-2), Marion (2-4, 0-2), Waterloo East (0-6, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — Western Dubuque controls its own destiny and will close the season with games against the two teams it is battling for the district championship. Waverly-Shell Rock began the season as the favorite to win the district and that remains so. The Go-Hawks can help out the Bobcats by beating Mason City this week while Western Dubuque hosts Waterloo East. WD then travels to Waverly-Shell Rock next week in what likely will determine the district champion. The Bobcats close the season against Mason City. WD just needs to win two of those games to secure a top-two finish. Three would result in a district championship. The Bobcats are currently ranked 12th in the RPI. There are four at-large berths available.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3
Already in — None
On the bubble — Independence (6-1, 2-0), West Delaware (3-3, 2-0), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-2, 1-1), Center Point-Urbana (3-3, 1-1), South Tama (1-5, 0-2), Charles City (0-6, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — West Delaware can sew up a playoff berth and a district championship with wins the next two weeks. The Hawks play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL this week and host Independence next week in a game that will likely decide the district title. Two wins over the final three weeks will be enough to get West Delaware into the postseason. The Hawks currently sit 13th in RPI. Class 3A has four at-large berths available.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4
Already in — None
On the bubble — Mount Vernon (6-0, 2-0), Benton Community (4-2, 1-1), DeWitt Central (4-2, 1-1), Davenport Assumption (2-4, 1-1), Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4, 1-1), Maquoketa (1-5, 0-2)
Already out — None
Outlook — Maquoketa is still in the playoff race, but it will take wins in the final three weeks to get the job done. But it will be a three-week gauntlet. The Cardinals host Mount Vernon this week before closing the season on the road with games at Benton and Assumption. Maquoketa is 33rd in the RPI, so one of the four at-large berths is unlikely, leaving a top-two finish as the only way in.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4
Already in — None
On the bubble — Waukon (3-3, 3-0), Dubuque Wahlert (4-2, 2-1), La Porte City Union (2-4, 2-1), Oelwein (2-4, 1-2), North Fayette Valley (4-2, 1-2), Jesup (1-5, 0-3)
Already out — None
Outlook — The playoff hierarchy has begun to shake out, with Waukon emerging as the favorite to win the district championship and Wahlert on track for a runner-up finish. Waukon can clinch the district title with a win this week, and is almost assuredly guaranteed one of the four playoff spots. Wahlert plays at Oelwein this week and would clinch at least a top-four finish with a win in either of its final two games. The Golden Eagles close the season at home against Jesup.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4
Already in — None
On the bubble — MFL/Mar-Mac (5-1, 3-0), Waterloo Columbus (3-3, 2-1), Cascade (4-2, 2-1), Beckman Catholic (4-2, 1-2), Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-3, 1-2)
Already out — Postville (0-6, 0-3)
Outlook — There is still plenty to settle in District 4. MFL/Mar-Mac is the current front-runner for the district title, but plays Cascade and Beckman in the final two weeks and could potentially finish as low as fourth. Beckman and Sumner-Fredericksburg play on Friday in a game that will help clear up a muddled picture and could potentially eliminate the loser depending on other results in the district. Beckman plays at MFL in the finale. After a showdown with MFL, Cascade closes the season against winless Postville.
CLASS A DISTRICT 4
Already in — North Linn (5-1, 5-0)
On the bubble — East Buchanan (5-1, 3-1), Maquoketa Valley (4-2, 3-1), South Winneshiek (2-4, 2-2), Bellevue (2-4, 1-3)
Already out — Starmont (1-5, 1-4), Clayton Ridge (1-5, 0-4)
Outlook — Four teams are fighting for three spots, with East Buchanan and Maquoketa Valley both a win away from securing a spot. Bellevue needs to win its final two games — home on Friday against South Winn and at Clayton Ridge on Oct 14 — to claim the district’s final berth. Maquoketa Valley plays at Starmont on Friday before North Linn visits in the regular-season finale.
ILLINOIS
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
Already in — Lena-Winslow (6-0, 5-0), Durand/Pecatonica (5-1, 4-1)
On the bubble — Fulton (4-2, 4-1), Forreston (4-2, 4-2), Galena (3-3, 2-3), Dakota (3-3, 2-3), Stockton (2-4, 2-4)
Already out — Eastland/Pearl City (1-5, 1-5), West Carroll (0-6, 0-5)
Outlook — Durant/Pecatonica is already eligible for the postseason, but needs another win to assure its place. Fulton and Forreston each need one more win to become eligible. Galena and Stockton need two wins and Stockton needs to win out just to become eligible. Galena plays at Dakota on Friday before hosting Durand/Pecatonica. The Pirates host West Carroll in the Oct. 21 season finale. Stockton hosts Minonk Fieldcrest on Saturday before closing the season with road games against Le-Win and Durand/Pecatonica.
8-PLAYER NORTH
Already in — Amboy LaMoille (5-1)
On the bubble — Milledgeville (4-2), Polo (4-2), River Ridge (3-3),
Already out — Freeport Aquin (1-5), Orangeville (1-5)
Outlook — River Ridge needs two more wins to become playoff eligible and two of its final three games come against teams trying to solidify their playoff positions. The Wildcats visit Polo this week, return home to face Milledgeville and then close the season at Orangeville. A win in all three games would clinch a playoff spot for River Ridge.
WISCONSIN
SWAL
Already in — Belleville (7-0, 5-0), Darlington (6-1, 5-0)
On the bubble — Mineral Point (2-5, 2-3)
Already out — Fennimore (2-5, 1-4), Cuba City (1-6, 1-4), Parkview/Albany (0-7, 0-5)
Outlook — The SWAL doesn’t have a lot left to decide, certainly among area programs. Darlington hosts Belleville on Friday in what should be an exciting game to decide the conference champion. Mineral Point needs to win out to reach the playoffs.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
Already in — River Ridge (7-0, 5-0), Potosi/Cassville (6-1, 4-1), Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (5-2, 4-1)
On the bubble — Black Hawk/Warren (4-3, 2-3)
Already out — Southwestern/East Dubuque (3-4, 1-4), Pecatonica/Argyle (0-7, 0-5)
Outlook — There isn’t much left to decide in the Six Rivers, other than the conference champion and if Black Hawk/Warren will get left out. River Ridge and Potosi/Cassville meet Friday in a de facto conference championship game. Potosi/Cassville’s loss came in a conference game, so it’s unlikely there would be a split title. Black Hawk/Warren, a perennial state title contender, needs to win its final two games — starting Friday at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg — to reach the postseason.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Already in — Prairie du Chien (5-2, 5-0), Brodhead/Juda (6-1, 4-1)
On the bubble — Lancaster (5-2, 3-2), Platteville (3-4, 2-3)
Already out — Dodgeville (3-4, 1-4), River Valley (1-6, 1-4), Richland Center (1-6, 0-5)
Outlook — Lancaster needs to win just one of its final two games — home against Dodgeville on Friday night before closing the regular season at Brodhead/Juda — to reach the postseason. Platteville needs to win both of its final two games to reach the playoffs. The Hillmen host Poynette on Friday before playing at River Valley next week. Prairie du Chien can lock up the conference championship with a win against Brodhead/Juda on Friday night.
