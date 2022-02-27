For more than 30 years as a coach in the Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball program, Gary Schuster has been just fine staying out of the spotlight.
As long as he was positively impacting a player both on and off the court, that’s all that mattered to him.
Schuster, now in his 15th season as a varsity assistant with the Golden Eagles, received some long overdue recognition on Wednesday. The longtime coach, who has served more than three decades in the Wahlert program, ranging from the junior high level to varsity, was named the assistant coach of the year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“It’s really a surprise,” Schuster said. “But it’s also really a privilege to be remembered for the things I’ve done.”
As an assistant, the things he does throughout the season often fall in the background. That’s a big reason why Wahlert head coach Kris Spiegler was pleased to see her right-hand man recognized.
“Some of the behind-the-scenes work that he does that doesn’t always get noticed,” Spiegler said. “I think that’s the nice thing to see that he is being noticed and recognized, especially after all these years.”
Spiegler said that while Schuster is not an overly animated coach, his calm demeanor and keen eye is what makes him a valuable asset.
“He’s very steady and just the stuff he does as far as watching what the kids are doing (is important),” she said. “He’s kind of just a quiet coach on the side. We’ll talk almost every day about what he sees in the kids or what they need to do a better job of.”
Though largely unnoticed outside of the Wahlert community, Schuster has played a big role in the Eagles’ success throughout his tenure. He has, in some capacity, been involved in all of the program’s seven state-tournament appearances. But it’s the opportunity to work with the kids that keep bringing him back every season.
“They make me feel young,” Schuster said. “They’re very coachable, courteous and want to improve. And I hope that I can give them something that makes them better and gives them some life experiences.”
Added Spiegler: “He likes to be around the kids, he likes the game, but I think he really likes to help develop those kids into becoming good people. Sports are about helping within the sport itself, but also to mature and help them develop their own personal skills that will help them with their life outside of school.”
For Schuster, a coach who has spent the majority of his time outside of the glory, earning this recognition was a welcome reward.
“It’s certainly an honor to become assistant coach of the year,” he said. “I really appreciate all of the support I’ve gotten from Wahlert and from all the other coaches that I’ve coached with.”
Lastly and most importantly, Schuster wanted to acknowledge the person who’s allowed him continue this role year after year.
“I definitely need to thank my wife Jayne,” he said.