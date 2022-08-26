D.J. Moore can feel it.
He knows where the Dubuque Senior football program has come from. He knows where it is now. And he knows where he wants to take it.
No pressure, right? OK, maybe just a little bit.
“Nobody wants to be the guy to let it fall back down, right? I stepped into this position understanding that fully, taking that challenge on head-on, and I want to be that guy who takes it to the next level,” said Moore, who replaces Dale Ploessl as the Rams head coach this year. “I want to be able to carry that torch over and make sure these guys understand, this isn’t on accident. Everything we do is intentional to get us (to the playoffs). More pressure, but we’re up for it.”
Senior’s football program was the butt of jokes for a decade before Ploessl took over. He built the team into a steady contender, and one that reached the playoffs five times since 2012.
But, as good as the Rams have been the last decade, they have just one official playoff win under the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and it came way back in 1997.
Hence the motto for this season: Elevate.
“That’s what it’s about,” Moore said. “As I’ve said before, I probably sound like a broken record, but Coach Ploessl left this program in a really good position. Now it’s time for us to take the next step in the progression for this program, and that is winning a playoff game.
“Everything that we’ve done from Day 1 when I joined is to try to elevate us to the next level. That’s what I want to see out of this team, is growth. So far, we’ve been achieving that.”
Senior won five of its first seven games last year and qualified for the Iowa Class 5A playoffs with a 5-4 record. The Rams lost a regular-season rematch with Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the first round of the playoffs, 23-9.
“It really makes you look back and think what could I have done different to make the team better so we could have a better chance to win that playoff game,” standout receiver Walker Tart said of the lessons learned last year. “I think everybody that’s returning from that varsity team last year has really thought about that and really worked different this summer to put us in a better position to win those games.”
That begs the question, what was the answer they came up with?
“I think it’s all a mental thing,” Tart responded. “As long as we’re all there mentally and we’re all putting it in there physically as well, I think we’ll be good.”
Tart and kicker Kyle Konrardy are arguably the top returning players for the Rams.
Tart was part of a receiver triumvirate last year and caught 34 passes for 552 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. He had the team’s longest touchdown, hauling in a 78-yard score. He also averaged 24.5 yards on two kickoff returns.
Kebrone Davis and Jalen Johnson are the only other returning players who caught a pass last year.
Davis had four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson had just one catch for 15 yards and ran 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. He also made 26 tackles, 16 solo, with 1.5 tackles for loss.
“We’ve got some young guys, but they’re stepping up and doing their job,” Tart said. “I think we look really lethal in the pass and run game this year, and I’m excited for it.”
Konrardy is a weapon on special teams and figures to be even better this year after hitting 12 of 15 field goal attempts last year with a long of 46. He had 26 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs and made 27 of 29 extra-point attempts.
Moore said his range on game nights can exceed 50 yards.
But the Rams have a question mark at quarterback after the graduation of all-stater Jack Gilligan, who led the team in rushing and threw for 2,237 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jack Simon, who completed his only attempt last season for 8 yards, and Tysen Schaber have been competing for the starting job.
“They’ve been battling it out the whole summer, still battling it out right now through the fall and they’re picking each other up and supporting each other,” Tart said. “It’s going to turn out the way it should. I think we’re going to be good.”
Simon is the team’s top returning tackler after notching 26.5 total stops last year. Schaber added 26 tackles.
Jalyn Mingo is the top returning sack artist after recording two last year.
“We lost 24 seniors, so that’s pretty much a two-deep of seniors,” Moore said. “We’ll have some younger guys stepping in, but I know these guys. They’ve been preparing to play high school football since probably middle school. They’re ready to step in and fill those shoes and deliver.
“We have expectations for our young guys the same as we have for the older guys. We’re not going to let them dip below the standard. The standard is the standard, and that’s what we expect out of them.”
