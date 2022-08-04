Will Oberhoffer and Max Droessler waited nearly 10 months for their trek to Tennessee.
The two fishing buddies, representing Junior Dubuque Bass Club, competed in the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championships, July 29-30 at Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake in Huntingdon, Tenn.
For a duo that’s only been fishing competitively for a couple seasons, it was an eye-opening experience.
“The first day we got there, there were already a bunch of boats in the water and the lot was full of boats,” Oberhoffer said. “We got to experience what it was like to fish in a big tournament like that, because we never have before.”
The pair qualified for nationals after winning their debut appearance in the Iowa BASS Nation Youth state tournament last September in record-setting fashion. Oberhoffer, 14 and Droessler, 13, both of Asbury, Iowa, reeled in an Iowa state-tournament record five-bass limit of 12.63 pounds.
They didn’t quite match that same type of success last week at nationals, placing 54th out of 65 teams, but Droessler said the experience was invaluable and will only benefit the team in the future.
“It’s just completely different fishing in that lake compared to the river here,” Droessler said. “I have never really fished a lake like that before. It was a new experience for all of us.”
Friday’s first day of competition began on a positive note for the duo when they were randomly selected as the No.1 boat to leave the dock.
“It kind of calmed the nerves down because we knew we could get to our spot first,” Oberhoffer said. “When we were about to take off, they started announcing our names, everyone started clapping and music was playing super loud. It was all just really fun.”
Droessler said he and Oberhoffer decided to leave it all out on the lake when choosing their destination.
“The spot we went to, it was either gonna be hit or miss,” Droessler said. “We were either gonna catch a big one or we weren’t gonna catch anything. It was a pretty well-known spot, so we needed to take that risk. I had a big (bass) break off at the boat, but that was about it. We could see that all the fish were there, but they just were picky.”
Though the fish were stingy, the overall experience — which spanned five days on the lake in Tennessee — was a memorable one for the junior anglers.
“We didn’t catch very many fish and that’s kind of how it was the entire tournament, but it was still really fun,” Oberhoffer said. “We got to meet some people from different places like Canada, North Carolina and Texas.”
And though it wasn’t the grand first-place trophy, the Asbury duo brought home a plethora of goodies given to the participants at the pre-tournament banquet and had a chance to interact with pro angler Mike Iaconelli.
“It was super cool because they had all the big boat sponsors and fishing sponsors there and just had tons and tons of prizes,” Oberhoffer said.”
The team won’t have to wait long to attempt to qualify for next year’s nationals as Oberhoffer and Droessler will try and defend their Iowa state title next month in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Droessler expects the state competition to be a little stiffer this time around.
“I definitely think there will be more boats at state this year,” Droessler said.
Oberhoffer said getting to fish on a national stage provided even more motivation for the defending state champs heading into next month’s Iowa BASS Youth nationals
“It just fuels us more and more to want to go back and win state again this year and hopefully get back next year to nationals and win us a trophy.”
It was pretty cool for dad, too.
“Seeing the sport at that level was kind of eye-opening for the kids,” said Will’s father, Chris Oberhoffer, a founding member of the Junior Dubuque Bass Club. “It was a national stage, but it was really neat to see them just be kids with the other anglers. Talking on the boat ramp, talking on the water with the other teams competing and just interacting with them throughout the entire experience was pretty cool to see as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.