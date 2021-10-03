He has been a staple of the Bellevue Comets football program for half a century now.
The only staple, really.
Cliff “C.C.” Hammann arrived in Bellevue in 1970 as the superintendent of schools, and, hailing from a football background, it shocked the Muscatine, Iowa, native that the game he loved wasn’t offered as a varsity sport.
It didn’t take Hammann long to spring a plan into action.
“When I found out they didn’t have football, I was astonished,” Hammann said. “So, I told the school board, ‘You call yourself a school and you don’t have football, I can’t believe it.”’
Seeing their new leader meant business, the school board unanimously approved a football program just a few meetings later.
He also successfully lobbied to bring the Future Farmers of America program to the school.
“I couldn’t believe they were a country school, a farming community, and they didn’t have FFA either,” he said. “So, they gave me both right off the bat.”
Behind the support of volunteers within the Bellevue Community, Hammann and crew began constructing a football field on the high school grounds.
“They helped us with some of the bulldozing, putting bleachers together, putting backstops up, things like that,” Hammann said. “We were able to use a lot of volunteers and anybody that did any work there, were all local people.”
Five decades later, Hammann, 86, is no longer just a fixture of the football program, but a pillar within the Bellevue community.
Every home football Friday, he makes the familiar jaunt up to the press box, where a sign facing the field bears his name. Overlooking the field named in his honor, Hammann carefully glances over his notes, and prepares to call a game in his 49th season as the Comets’ public address announcer.
A MAKESHIFT BEGINNING
Bellevue was ready to kick off its inaugural football season in 1972. They had a field, a schedule in place, and Hammann had just hired Rick Pogemiller (who went on to coach 36 seasons for the Comets) as the program’s first head coach.
There was just one problem. They had no one to call the action.
“They said, ‘Hammann, you played high school football and college football and you got this going, can’t you announce?’” he recalls.
Reluctantly, he agreed, but he soon realized another issue. The field did not yet have a press box.
“I started the announcing and I had to sit on top of a bus to do it,” he said.
So, for part of that first season, the superintendent of schools would climb atop a school bus and call the Comets’ home football games.
“People would look at me and say, ‘Wow, that’s our superintendent on top of a bus,”’ Hammann recalls. “I know I shocked a lot of people by doing that. I’m afraid of heights, so I was afraid I was going to slip off the bus when I got excited. It’s a wonder I never did slip off that damn thing.”
GOING THE EXTRA MILE
Current Bellevue co-head coach Chet Knake, said Hammann is beloved within the Bellevue community.
“Most people realize what he did for our school and how he turned our school around,” Knake said. “His innovative thinking led to more kids coming to our high school by adding football, revamping the teaching staff and revamping the mission as a whole. He is definitely appreciated throughout our community.”
Knake recalls a time roughly 15 years ago, when he returned to C.C. Hammann Field as the head coach of rival Preston/East Central and Hammann welcomed him over the intercom by his nickname.
“He called me ‘Cheddar’ over the intercom,” Knake said with a laugh. “Our principal told him, ‘That’s Coach Knake over there, you can’t be doing that.”’
Hamman immediately realized his slip of tongue.
“I apologized right away,” he said. “His grandma was a dear friend of mine and we’ve called him ‘Cheddar’ since Day 1. I was wrong, but I get very excited in these games, too. Thank God I’ve got a mic that shuts off.”
Far more than that, Knake appreciates Hammann for the meticulous care and preparation he carries into each Friday night.
“He talks to me every week about the (opposing) team’s strengths, so he knows who their playmakers are,” Knake said. “He calls the other school’s secretary to make sure he has all the pronunciations right. He takes his job very seriously.”
Hammann said it has been a constant practice of his to contact opposing schools before each game because he feels the players deserve to be recognized properly. While going over the names, he makes special notations next to each one to assist with the pronunciation.
“I do that every game because when we go away to play, the other announcers, in most cases, are lucky to call our number. They’ll call out, ‘Number 22 carried the ball’ rather than announce his name, and I do not like to do that. I like to give the other players recognition, too.”
“He does do that religiously and he has certainly gotten phone calls from people that say, ‘Hey, that’s pretty cool, that’s a name that nobody ever gets right, thank you for doing that,”’ said Marty Ploessl, Hammann’s son-in-law.
Ploessl, who has partnered with his father-in-law in the booth since 1986, serves as Hammann’s extra set of eyes. He relays information like who carried the ball, or who made the tackle to Hammann before making the announcement.
“I’m a newbie,” Ploessel said. “I’ve only got 35 years in.”
Ploessl said it means the world to his father-in-law to call the games on Friday nights.
“He’s very proud that he got the football program going in Bellevue and is very passionate about football,” Ploessl said. “It’s certainly a source of pride that he’s been the voice of the Comets for this long.”
Ploessl said in addition to meticulously studying the names before every game, Hammann makes an effort to mention the players who often go unnoticed.
“He finds it very important to acknowledge the lineman,” Ploessl said. “They don’t get their names called a lot, so generally at some point in the game he’ll make it a point to recognize the offensive lineman who are blocking for the kids running into the endzone.”
THREE GENERATIONS IN THE BOOTH
Hammann said he has cherished every moment calling Comets’ home games with Ploessl.
“He’s one that really puts his nose to the grindstone,” Hammann said. “I just think he is a tremendous guy. I just lucked out and got a wonderful son-in-law; he’s been with me nearly every game.”
The duo has been a constant fixture in the press box for decades now, but a recent road trip presented an opportunity for another member of the family.
Bellevue defeated Maquoketa Valley, 28-0, on Sept. 17, and with Ploessl traveling out of town, Hammann called on a rookie.
Ploessl’s son — and former Comets’ standout — Keenan sat alongside his grandpa and was his right-hand-man for the first time that night. And while Hammann was a bit uneasy before kickoff, Keenan’s debut in the booth was, by all accounts, a touchdown.
“I wanted to get (to the field) earlier, and he said, ‘Ah, no big rush,”’ Hammann recalls. “I wanted to go get things all set up, so I was nervous about how this would go at first. But he really did an excellent job. He was calm, cool, and collected. He knows a lot of the players and the coaches well, and it’s terrible to say, but he did as well as his dad.”
Luckily for Marty Ploessl, Keenan will be relocating to Utah soon, so his spot in the press box is secure.
“It sounds like it went pretty well,” Ploessl said. “He was very proud of how his grandson handled it. I said, ‘Well, it’s a good thing he’s moving to Utah or I might just lose my job.”’
A COMET THROUGH AND THROUGH
Hamman’s familiar voice bellowing through speakers on Friday nights is a constant reminder of what he has meant to the community for 50 years. But it is only a small sample of the Bellevue blue that is ingrained within him.
“I went on trail rides when I came to town,” Hammann said. “People would look at me shocked that our superintendent would ride a horse on trails through town. I was a different superintendent than a lot of them because I really got involved in everything.
“I attended all events: girls basketball, girls volleyball ... whenever the band had a concert, whenever there was a play, I was there. I might be bragging, but I was totally involved in the school and the community. That was just me.”
And it is still who he is today.
“You don’t have many guys that are still helping a program out with their name on the football field,” Knake said.
A few surgeries have made the trek up to the press box a little more challenging in recent years, but Hammann has no immediate plans to relinquish his microphone.
“I’m gonna do it as long as I can live,” he said. “As long as they’ll put up with me.”
After all, it is his field.