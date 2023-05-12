Sprawled out on the infield grass, gasping for air, Sophia Dallal mustered up just enough energy to raise her arms in joy.
Her personal-best third leg in the 4x800 put Dubuque Hempstead on cruise control.
“I actually PR’d on that split, so we’re all so pumped about that, and we’re getting excited to try and do better at state,” Dallal said.
Recommended for you
Hempstead, the defending 4x800 state champions, punched their ticket back to Des Moines on Thursday with a convincing win in 9:32.54 in a Class 4A state qualifying meet at Dalzell Field. Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien and Keelee Leitzen joined Dallal in the runaway victory.
Three of the four state champion members returned from that group last season. Dallal is stepping in to forge them toward a repeat.
“These girls are so insane,” said Dallal, who is competing for the injured Julia Gehl. “It’s crazy to be running with them, and I’m just so grateful to be running with them every day. I’m ecstatic (to compete at the state meet). It’s gonna be awesome. We’re gonna go hard and try to do better than today. We got this. I’m just so excited.”
The top two place-winners in each event from a 4A qualifying meet, along with the next 12 best times statewide, advanced to next week’s Iowa state meet, held May 18-20 at Drake Stadium.
Dallal was the MVP in the 4x800. Overall, the night belonged to Leitzen.
The Mustangs junior added three more gold medals to her win in the 4x800, taking first in the 800 (2:17.32), 1,500 (4:48.95) and as part of the distance medley relay along with Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins and O’Brien.
The elation showed on her face following her final win of the night in the 1,500.
“I knew it was my last race to qualify, and the 1,500 is a really important race to me,” Leitzen said. “I ran with Julia (Gehl), and she’s hurt this year. It feels amazing to do it for her and I can’t wait to race with her again next year.
Leitzen considers her 2023 campaign a year of redemption.
“Last year was kind of a slump for me,” she said. “Coming out this year, I really felt confident. Getting four events to state is amazing.”
Ally Darter capped off a six gold-medal night for the Mustangs with wins in the wheelchair 100 (24.37) and wheelchair 400 (1:35.78). Gabbi Frederick will also represent Hempstead at Drake Stadium with a second-place effort in the shot put (109-8).
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas will be making her third consecutive trip to Des Moines with a pair of runner-up finishes in the 3,000 (10:26.33) and 1,500 (4:50.87).
“It’s really special,” Klapatauskas said. “You have to perform here, even with a fast time because people are crazy fast right now, so I just had to stay in control and fight for it because it’s anybody’s game. I’m really excited to be going back.”
Other area girls who placed inside the top four and hope to qualify with a wild card entry into state include Dubuque Senior’s Emma Chesterman (3,000, 4th, 10:59.85), 4x800 (Neveah Kessler, Claire Hoyer, Emily Gorton, Klapatauskas, 3rd, 10:01.50), Cambel Drapeau (high jump, 4th, 4-10); Hempstead’s Kay (400, 3rd, 1:00.88), O’Brien (800, 4th, 2:22.70), Dallal (1,500, 4th, 4:58.27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.