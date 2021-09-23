Julia Gehl got an early feel for what the championship portion of the Iowa girls cross country season might look like on Thursday.
The nine-team Jim Boughton Invitational at the Dubuque Soccer Complex featured seven teams listed in the most recent rankings compiled by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
“Running in a meet like this helps you get a plan in your head for the end of the season,” said Gehl, a Dubuque Hempstead sophomore who finished second overall in 18:21. “Racing is tough physically, but there’s also the mental side of it. To compete in a meet like this against this kind of competition only prepares you for districts and state.”
Grace Bolyen, a freshman with several relatives in Dubuque, ran an 18:15 to win the individual title and lead Class 4A No. 6 Pleasant Valley to the team title with 45 points, just three fewer than No. 2-ranked Hempstead. No. 13 Senior finished third with 105, followed by No. 12 Iowa City High and Class 3A No. 6 Western Dubuque with 119 each, No. 19 North Scott (120), Cedar Falls (172), Class 3A No. 15 Wahlert (177) and Waterloo West (285).
“It’s awesome to run here and have that extra support, even though it is an away meet,” said Boleyn, whose father, Doug, ran track and cross country at Wahlert. “It’s a great meet, a great course, and I know it’s a great running community. It was a lot of fun.”
Boleyn finished second at the prestigious Heartland Classic this weekend in Pella, Iowa.
Hempstead scored key points with a 2-3-4 finish from Gehl, Keelee Leitzen in 18:26 and Brooke O’Brien in 18:44. The Mustangs also scored with 12th-place Evie Henneberry (19:18) and 27th-place Natalie Schlichte (19:51), while Sophia Dallal took 28th and Maddie Digman 32nd.
“It’s a great opportunity to run against this kind of competition, because it only makes you better,” Leitzen said. “You want to have this kind of experience when you prepare for districts. This will definitely help us.
“It’s always fun to run at home. I love this course. It’s where I ran my personal best last year. I wish this wasn’t the only home meet we had all year, though.”
Leah Klapatauskas led an extremely young Senior squad with a 10th-place 19:15. Georgia Harms took 17th in 19:39, followed by Kaitlyn Miller (18th, 19:40), Claire Hoyer (29th in 20:09) and Emily Gorton (31st in 20:13), while Mena Nauman (44th) and Emma Chambers (47th) didn’t score. Chambers is a senior and Harms is a junior, but the rest are freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s really exciting to finish this well here,” said Klapatauskas, a sophomore. “We graduated a lot of seniors last year, so we have a varsity with a ton of underclassmen. A meet like this today shows that we’re coming together and breaking some barriers. It’s exciting to see us succeed like this.”
Alyssa Klein led Western Dubuque with a 19:11 to place eighth. The Bobcats also scored with Lily Boge (15th in 19:37), Audrey Biermann (22nd in 19:46), Leah Digmann (34th in 20:35) and Isabella Graber (40th in 21:09), while Bella Meyers (49th) and Gabby Kaiser (53rd) did not score.
Ellie Meyer placed 16th in 19:38 to lead Wahlert, which also scored with Ellie Kirby (35th, 20:37), Lilah Takes (37th, 20:50), Josie Belken (43rd, 21:19) and Alana Duggan (46th, 21:42). Marley Pape took 56th and Anna Van Otterloo finished 57th.
East Dubuque’s Samantha Callahan finished 29th in 19:56.