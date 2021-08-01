The Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes crowned one individual champion and a high-point runner-up last weekend at the Iowa Swimming 12-and-under Championships at the Wellmark YMCA Prairie Meadows Aquatic Center in Des Moines.
Piper Marshall won the girls 8-and-under 100 meter freestyle in 1:34.96 and finished second in the high-point competition with 70 points, just 10 behind Des Moines’ Aspen Fenton. Clara Fry tied for fourth in the 8-and-under high point standings.
DASH’s Jake Dolphin placed seventh in the all-point competition for boys in the 11-12 age division. He scored 133 points while Noah Schlueter, of the Central Iowa Aquatics, won with 164.
DASH finished seventh in the 28-team standings.
In the 8-and-under division, Marshall finished second in the 50 freestyle and the 50 butterfly and third in the 50 breaststroke. Clara Fry took third in the 50 backstroke.
In the 11-12 division, Molly Snyder claimed third in the 200 girls butterfly and second in the mixed 100 butterfly.
Among 11-12 boys, Dolphin claimed second in the 400 and 800 freestyles and third in the 50 backstroke. The relay team of Brayden Tanny, Jonah Fry, Dolphin and Rowan Fry finished third in both the 200 free and 400 free. Dolphin, Cole Marshall, Jonah Fry and Rowan Fry took third in the 200 and 400 medley relays.