Sarah Mueller scored 13 points and added seven rebounds on Wednesday night to lead a balanced University of Wisconsin-Platteville to a 58-54 home victory over Loras College in non-conference women’s basketball.

Brynlee Nelson chipped in 11 points for the Pioneers, who got scoring from 10 different sources in the victory. Platteville outscored Loras, 15-8, in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the intermission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.