The “Signature Saint” cemented his place in Dubuque hockey history with yet another silky smooth goal.
Riese Gaber matched Seamus Malone for the Fighting Saints career goal scoring lead Friday night in a 4-3 victory over Sioux City at Mystique Community Ice Center. It was the Saints’ eighth straight home win.
Gaber broke a 2-2 tie with an unassisted breakaway goal 10:23 into the second period. Nicknamed the “Signature Saint” for his commitment to details on and off the ice, Gaber faked Musketeers goalie Ethan Haider with a backhand before tucking a forehand shot into the net.
It was the 55th goal of Gaber’s two-year stint in Dubuque and his USHL-leading 33rd of the season. He also reached the 100-point mark for his Dubuque career.
“Hopefully, there’s many more to come, and I plan to just keep working and adding to it,” Gaber said. “Having my family here in the stands (for Parents Weekend) adds a lot to it. You always want to score when they’re here.
“It doesn’t matter how they go in. They could go in off my head for all I care. The important thing was that was a pretty timely goal for the team.”
The Saints benefited from a fortunate bounce to open the scoring just 5:06 into the contest. Matthew Kopperud ripped a shot from the left point that caromed off the end boards and hit Haider in the back before trickling into the net. Luke Robinson picked up the lone assist.
After that ugly goal, the Saints used a pretty passing sequence to double the lead 7:12 later. Kopperud delivered a perfect backdoor pass to Dylan Jackson for a tap-in goal. Ty Jackson also set up Dylan Jackson’s 19th goal and 50th point of the season.
The Musketeers solved Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy at the 14:58 mark. Josh Nixon drove the net and scored on his own rebound to make it 2-1. Joel Maatta and A.J. Hodges assisted.
Hodges tied the game with a 5-on-3 power play in the final minute of the first period. Hodges ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle just under the crossbar. Kirklan Irey set up the equalizer.
After Gaber scored the only goal of the middle frame, the Musketeers potted the equalizer 5:49 into the third. Maatta jammed in a rebound following an odd-man rush with Hodges and Nixon.
The Saints took a 4-3 lead less than three minutes later. Reggie Millette tipped Kaelan Taylor’s shot from the point past Haider for his third goal of the season. Dylan Jackson earned a secondary assist.
“It’s a great feeling, especially with the parents being here,” said Millette, who was serenaded by the fans with chants of Reg-gie, Reg-gie after scoring. “It’s an amazing feeling when they do that, even if it’s because I took a penalty. My whole body goes numb when they do that. It gives me such a big boost of energy. I love it.”
The Saints will celebrate Hockey for All Night tonight, when they host Sioux Falls. Ticket sales this week indicate tonight will set a season-high for attendance. The Saints will auction off Hockey for All game-worn jerseys after the game.