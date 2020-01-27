Playing three games in less than 51 hours took a definite toll on the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Travis Treloar scored a pair of goals in the first 9:10, and the Saints never recovered in a 4-2 loss Saturday night in Lincoln. The Saints steamrolled Team USA’s U17 squad, 9-3, on Thursday night and gutted out a 3-2 shootout victory Friday in Omaha before running out of steam.
In the final two games of the 3-in-3, the Saints faced fresher opponents who like to play a physical style.
“We had no legs tonight,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The guys gave it everything they had and did a real good job of putting up a fight, but we didn’t have it in us tonight. We played two bigger, physical teams who put a lot of stress on us.
“I’m really proud of the guys for their effort and for battling. But fatigue set in. There’s not much you can do. Fatigue is the No. 1 killer of high performance, and we were not close to high performance. We’ll take a couple days and rest and start from scratch on Tuesday.”
Dubuque fell to 23-9-1 after seeing a three-game winning streak come to an end. The Saints have taken six one-goal losses, three two-goal losses that included an empty net goal, and Saturday’s two-goal defeat.
Lincoln dominated territorially during the first 10 minutes of the game and grabbed a 2-0 lead on a pair of Treloar goals. He opened the scoring 61 seconds into the period with a lacrosse-style goal from behind Aidan McCarthy’s net, then added his second on a spin-around shot through traffic from high in the zone. At that point, the Stars owned an 11-0 advantage in shots.
Dubuque didn’t manage its first shot until 9:29 remained in the opening stanza. But, just 2:37 later, Matthew Kopperud scored his 13th goal of the season to cut the Saints’ deficit in half. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and skated in on goalie Jacob Mucitelli. His backhander deflected off a defenseman’s stick and just inside the left goal post.
The Stars regained a two-goal cushion 4:37 into the second period, when Carter Schade went end-to-end before taking a shot from the left faceoff circle that handcuffed McCarthy. Saints coach Oliver David then pulled McCarthy in favor of Erik Portillo.
Zach Urdahl greeted Portillo with a goal less than two minutes later. He took a drop pass from Matthew Miller and wired a shot from the left circle past the reigning USHL goalie of the week.
Braden Doyle cut the Saints deficit to 4-2 with a power play goal 63 seconds into the third period. Ty Jackson left a drop pass for Dylan Jackson, who did the same for Doyle. The defenseman threw a wrist shot through a screen, and it beat Mucitelli for his seventh goal of the season.