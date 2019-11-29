A capsule look at the boys high school swimming season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Rick Loeffelholz (19th season)
Last season — 9th at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Senior Tate Billmeyer returns to the 200 medley relay that finished sixth in 1:36.70; senior Mathias Chamberlain took 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.30; Billmeyer finished 17th in the 200 IM in 2:00.72; Chamberlain finished 14th in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.99; Billmeyer finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 59.56; Chamberlain returns to the 400 free relay that finished 12th in 3:16.51.
Other returning letterwinners — Josh Davis (junior, backstroke and butterfly), Nick Dolphin (junior, backstroke and butterfly), Brian Grimes (senior, sprinter), Devin Tigges (junior, individual medley and distance), Jacob Wenger (junior, IM and distance), Aiden Yaklich (sophomore, sprinter).
Promising newcomers — George Holesinger (sophomore, IM and freestyle).
Mustangs in college — Dalton Hammel swims at Iowa Central, and Spencer Roush swims at Carthage College.
Outlook — The Mustangs have used a formula of commitment plus hard work equals success in recent years and will rely on that in a rebuilding season after graduating a class that enjoyed state meet success. Hempstead has been practicing at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus while construction continues on the new Dubuque Community School District pool at Hempstead. The new facility will host the Mississippi Valley Conference meet in January.
SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (4th season)
Last season — 17th at Iowa state meet
Returning state qualifiers — Junior Gavin Hall returns to the 200 medley relay that finished ninth in 1:37.29; Hall finished 20th in the 100 butterfly in 54.28; senior Pierce Casper returns to the 200 free relay that took 14th in 1:30.03; Hall finished 18th in the 100 backstroke in 54.60; Casper finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.29; Hall and junior Josh Rusch return to the 400 free relay that took 19th in 3:20.53.
Other returning letterwinners — Brian Day (senior, breaststroke and freestyle), Reed Kelly (sophomore, freestyle and backstroke), Cole Wolbers (butterfly and backstroke).
Promising newcomers — Matteo Barzagli (senior, freestyle), Brady Noel (sophomore, freestyle), Hunter Welbes (junior, freestyle).
Rams in college — Joe Maddux swims at Ripon and John Colin competes for Iowa.
Outlook — The Rams have the smallest team in program history with only 16 swimmers, but that includes a solid nucleus of swimmers with district and state meet experience. Huff believes several of the newcomers will have an opportunity to step into key roles that were previously held by last year’s graduating class. While the lack of depth will cause struggles in dual meets, the Rams hope to compete in several relays and individual races in the championship portion of the season. Senior will host the MVC meet at the new DCSD pool in January.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Matt Wunderlin (6th season)
Last season — 2-6 overall, 2-5 in Southern Lakes Conference
Returning letterwinners — Charles Franklin (junior, breaststroke and butterfly), Quentin Fritz (sophomore, freestyle), Josh Kieckhafer (senior, distance and backstroke), Dylan Prestegard (junior, distance and backstroke), Noah Rhoden (junior, sprints and butterfly), Mikael Rohoe (junior, sprints and breaststroke), Jonny Rule (junior, sprints and backstroke), Sam Schaffer (junior, IM and sprints), Jackson Serkies (senior, freestyle and backstroke), Devyn Shae (senior, backstroke and sprints), Luke Sigwarth (senior, breaststroke and sprints), Brandon Wu (junior, breaststroke), Bryce Wunderlin (sophomore, IM and butterfly).
Promising newcomers — Gabriel Corrao (junior exchange student from Italy, freestyle), Noah Stader (sophomore, IM and distance), Miles Zhang (freshman, freestyle and backstroke).
Outlook — The Platteville/Lancaster co-op program did not lose a swimmer to graduation last season and added quality depth, including swimmers with quality backgrounds. The squad features plenty of depth but will be seeking a few breakout performances this winter.