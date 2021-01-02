News in your town

Sports briefs: Packers won't have Pro Bowl OT Bakhtiari for rest of season

USHL: Fighting Saints return home for pair of games

College football: Cyclones honored to play in New Year's Six bowl game

Roll Tide! No. 1 Alabama beats Notre Dame, 31-14, in Rose Bowl

College football roundup: West Virginia rallies to beat Army in Liberty Bowl

Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota

NBA: Bucks stay hot from 3-point range in 126-96 rout of Bulls

Sports briefs: Canada approves NHL camps, games up to provinces

Paul Sullivan: Cubs used to compete for the pennant. Now they’re content with just contending for a division title.

Local & area roundup: Cuba City rolls to victory despite missing star

Girls prep basketball: Krahn, Prairie du Chien net strong win over Platteville

Local & area roundup: Shullsburg loses close ranked showdown

USHL: Hedquist backstops Fighting Saints' rebound win

College basketball: No. 2 Baylor remains undefeated

NBA roundup: Heat avenge embarrassment, rally to top Bucks

MLB: Hoyer insists Cubs plan to compete after dealing Darvish

Sports briefs: Hawkeyes star Nixon declares for NFL draft

NFL: Bears' Trubisky, Robinson focused on Packers instead of 2021

College football: Today's bowl preview capsules

Ball drop: Wisconsin wins Duke's Mayo Bowl, breaks trophy

TH Athlete of Week: Team first for Bechen

College basketball: No. 10 Iowa beats No. 19 Northwestern, 87-72

USHL: Fighting Saints rebound to knock off Muskegon

USHL: Muskegon cruises past Fighting Saints

Prep wrestling: Hempstead's Bellis adapts to change, sets sight on 2nd state title

NBA roundup: Bucks set NBA record for 3's, roll past Heat

Local & area roundup: Fennimore outlasts Southwestern

NFL has pulled off improbable task of playing amid pandemic

College basketball roundup: Rutgers wins 3 straight Big Ten games for 1st time ever

Sports briefs: Quarterback Peters to return for 3rd season at Illinois

College football: Today's bowl preview capsules

Sanders, Oklahoma State beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl

Padres acquire RHP Yu Darvish in blockbuster trade with Cubs

Wisconsin's Mertz looks to get back on track vs. Wake Forest

No. 10 Iowa beats No. 19 Northwestern 87-72 in Big Ten game

NFL: Bears eye playoffs heading into finale with Rodgers, Packers

NFL: Chiefs face Week 17 decisions with first-round bye secured

Sports briefs: Florida's Johnson rejoins team, works as coach amid recovery