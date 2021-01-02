Limited crowds can’t put a damper on the County Clash.
The Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque wrestling programs just know how to put on a show.
Western Dubuque won the first seven bouts, but Adam Ward’s pin at 220 pounds started a run of seven consecutive wins by the Mustangs, culminating with Adler Kramer’s dual-sealing win as Hempstead surged past the Bobcats, 35-29, on Saturday night at Moody Gymnasium.
The several dozen fans in the stands were treated to a doozy. There’s no telling how wild the dual would have gotten with the typical amount of fans in the bleachers.
“No doubt. Can you imagine if we had 2,000 people in here instead of two or three hundred? It would have been crazy,” Mustangs coach Chuck Haas said. “I knew where we started the dual match that we’d have trouble in some of those matches. (Western Dubuque) came out and showed their dominance early on. What I like about those guys is they’ve got some big, physical kids. They’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room; they’re pretty strong kids. They battled hard and they went out and earned those wins, but my guys kept fighting.”
With Hempstead trailing, 29-28, with two matches left, Gable Brooks delivered a monumental victory for the Mustangs, outlasting Jagger McCool in a back-and-forth rumble at 126. That duo combined for three reversals in the second period, then both added another in the third as they went to overtime tied at 6.
With 26 seconds left in the sudden-death extra period, Brooks took McCool down to give Hempstead its first lead, 31-29, with Kramer, a two-time state qualifier, on deck at 132.
“It’s just getting in the right mental state,” Brooks said. “It’s not even warming up, getting your muscles warm or stretching. For me, it’s getting to the right head space to go out and wrestle as hard as I can no matter what.”
Kramer won a 12-0 major decision over Ben Schueller to secure the win.
“That’s a state finals match for me. That’s the mindset I have,” Kramer said. “If I lose that match, just the thoughts I’d have after, I wouldn’t want to live with that.”
Western Dubuque won the first seven matches to take a 29-0 lead on the Mustangs.
Nevin Pins opened the dual with a 4-0 victory over Cole Rettenmaier at 138 pounds. Kyle Schirmer won an 11-7 decision over Jackson Vanderheyden at 145 and Trayton Kurimski followed with an 11-3 major decision over Ian Ostrander.
Dakota Lau used a takedown near the edge of the circle late in the second period, then an escape in the third to take a 3-1 decision over Jack Smith at 160. Greyson Gardner followed that up with a pin of Cole Thill in 2:50 for a 19-0 lead.
WD pulled off a stunner at 182 as Evan Surface pinned Hempstead’s Aidan Dunne 15 seconds into the sudden-victory overtime period. Sawyer Nauman followed with a 12-4 major decision over JoJo Lewis at 195 as the Bobcats pulled out to a 29-0 lead.
“Every point was important,” Bobcats coach Paul Cleary said. “(Hempstead) did a good job from keeping us getting big bonus points in the middle, and they had some big bonus points in swing matches. That ended up being the difference.”
There was no panic, on the other side of the mat, either.
“We’ve got a group of guys that, when it comes down to something like that, I don’t trust any guys more than who we have here,” Kramer said.
Ward stuck Western Dubuque’s Mitchell Ashline in 1 minute and 9 seconds at 220 to kickstart the Mustangs. Cayden Lovett pinned Emerson Lux-Morales in 2:54 at 285.
“We knew coming in that there was a lot of good kids on that team,” Ward said. “They are a lot of hard-working kids. But I knew that once me and Cayden Lovett stepped out there that the momentum would switch.”
Lohman Duffy won a 12-4 major decision over Maddox Bries at 106 to bring the Mustangs within 29-16.
Western Dubuque forfeited matches at 113 and 120 to Dawson Fish and Chad Bellis, bringing Hempstead within 29-28 and setting up a mad scramble in the final two bouts.