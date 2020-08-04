Dubuque Hempstead landed five players on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-district teams, which were released on Monday.
Area schools accounted for 13 first-team selections and 15 second-team selections across the four classes in the Northeast District. Maquoketa added three second-teamers in the Southeast District.
Hempstead, making the 14th state tournament appearance in program history and the first since the 2014 season, advanced to the state semifinals before dropping a 9-8 decision to Ankeny on Friday. The Mustangs placed three players on the all-Northeast District first team and two more on the second team.
CLASS 4A
Hempstead senior first baseman Andrue Henry, senior outfielder Devin Eudaley and junior utility man Logan Runde made the first team, along with Western Dubuque senior pitcher Casey Perrenoud and senior utility man Calvin Harris and Dubuque Senior junior shortstop Cole Smith.
Henry, a Kirkwood Community College commit, batted .383 (23-for-60) with 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 17 RBIs while going 5-0 with a 0.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings. Eudaley hit .438 (28-for-64) with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 23 RBIs. And Runde, who will play at Iowa Western Community College, hit .417 (20-for-48) with 5 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home run while going 4-0 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
Perrenoud, a Southeastern Community College commit, went 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings while batting .263 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs. Harris, a University of Mississippi signee, injured his arm in the first game of the season and hit .333 (10-for-30) with 4 doubles, 1 triple and 5 RBIs strictly as a designated hitter.
Smith led the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division in hitting with a .528 average (28-for-53) with 4 doubles, 1 triple and 14 RBIs while posting a .942 fielding percentage.
The second team included Hempstead junior catcher Zach Sabers and sophomore shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer, Western Dubuque junior first baseman Sawyer Nauman and senior utility man Payton Quagliano, and Senior junior third baseman Ben Hefel. Strohmeyer is a University of North Carolina commit.
CLASS 3A
Wahlert sophomore outfielder Tommy Specht and West Delaware junior pitcher Jared Voss earned first-team all-district nods.
Specht, a University of Illinois commit, led the MVC’s Valley Division in hitting with a .525 average (21-for-40) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 20 RBIs. Voss went 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings of work.
The second team included Wahlert junior pitcher Jared Walter, junior second baseman Jake Brosius and senior utility man Matty Schmitz, along with West Delaware sophomore catcher Kyle Cole and sophomore first baseman Luke Kehrli.
Maquoketa’s second-team all-Southeast District players included junior pitcher Payton Mangler, junior shortstop Kannon Coakley and senior outfielder Ryne Gruenwald.
CLASS 2A
Dyersville Beckman junior pitcher Cameron Krapfl and sophomore catcher Owen Huehnergarth made the first team along with Cascade junior first baseman Kaleb Topping and senior outfielder Carter Green.
Krapfl went 2-3 with a 3.85 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings of work. Huehnergarth led the WaMaC Conference’s East Division with 25 RBIs while batting .309 (21-for-68) with 5 doubles, 3 triples and 1 home run.
Topping led the River Valley Conference’s North Division in hitting with a .441 average (15-for-34) and added 3 doubles, 1 triple and 9 RBIs. Carter Green batted .333 (10-for-30) with 2 doubles, 2 triples and 6 RBIs.
The second team included Cascade junior pitcher Eli Green and sophomore outfielder Tanner Simon, Beckman junior outfielder Nick Offerman and Clayton Ridge/Central sophomore utility man Caleb Helle.
CLASS 1A
Edgewood-Colesburg landed junior outfielder Parker Rochford on the first team and senior shortstop Alex Jones on the second team.
Rochford finished fifth in the state, regardless of class, with a .571 batting average after going 16-for-28 with 2 doubles, 2 triples,1 home run and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.