Feeling the pressure?
How could you not when you’re playing the Loras College women’s basketball team this season?
Behind a suffocating full-court press creating turnovers and loaded with lanky and lightning quick athletes, the NCAA Division III No. 19-ranked Duhawks have been turning those extra possessions into plenty of points behind an equally explosive offense.
It was on full display Wednesday night in American Rivers Conference action, as Kari Fitzpatrick scored a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds, Riley Eckhart added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Cierra Bachmann chipped in 10 points and Macenzie Kraemer and Ashley Funk netted nine apiece as Loras cruised past Buena Vista, 102-60, at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
Fourteen players scored for the Duhawks (13-1, 4-1 A-R-C), who topped the century mark for the second straight game.
“It’s been so huge for us,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said of the press. “Get some easy ones and string a few together. Our top eight really ran it well and we covered well out of it. They really established a tempo and aggressiveness that we need, it keeps us on our toes. It makes us the asserter and that’s a big deal.”
The Duhawks used their press to feast on the young ballhandlers of the Beavers (1-13, 0-5), creating 29 turnovers in the contest and using them to take a big lead early. Edgewood-Colesburg grad and redshirt senior Fitzpatrick scored 12 points in the first 3 ½ minutes of the game behind four Buena Vista turnovers, then Eckhart came off the bench for a 3-pointer that made it 21-7 at the 5:32 mark of the first quarter and the rout was already on.
“We have a lot of girls who can come in and press,” Fitzpatrick said. “We just make that our game plan all along. We just want to get steals and add pressure and hopefully help out our offense. We always talk about getting a stop, and defense generates offense, so that’s what we hang our hat on. Getting stops and transition into our offense. Defense is what we’re most proud of right now.”
The Loras press has forced opponents to play much faster than planned, and it led the Duhawks to the top of many A-R-C statistical categories. Behind the pressure, Loras forces a league-best 27.4 turnovers per game, with Kraemer (3.6) and Fitzpatrick (3) sitting at second and third in the conference in steals per contest.
“Full-court is always our game plan,” said Bellevue Marquette alum and junior Marissa Schroeder, who finished with eight points against the Beavers. “When we have pressure in the front court, it’s easier in the backcourt and takes pressure off of our offense. We know there will be extra possessions. We can be loose and take shots because we know we’ll pressure them and get defensive stops.”
All those extra possessions led to the Duhawks scoring at an electric pace. Loras is tops in the A-R-C with an average of 84.4 points per game, led by Schroeder averaging 15.3 points per game for fourth in the conference. Kraemer is sixth in the league at 14.7 points per contest and Courtney Schnoor is eighth at 13.5 points.
“Inside-out player, she’s so athletic,” Heinzen said of Schroeder. “In transition she can get out, can make plays in the press, can post you up and she’s really working hard at developing a good interior game. There’s a lot of different skills that she brings to the floor. It’s pick your poison. We see how teams defend her and utilize that with all the other talent we have on the floor.”
While the Duhawks tied a program record for wins (22) last season and reached the NCAA Tournament, it was an early first-round exit that has these players motivated to get back and go on a longer run. That goal continues on Saturday at No. 5-ranked Wartburg, which beat the Duhawks in the A-R-C tournament final last season.
“It’s a big motivating factor, but we’ve always taken it one game at a time,” Schroeder said. “We always focus on the next game and our next game is Wartburg so now we’re focusing on that. Once we get to that point, the tournament is an end goal for us.
“(Playing Wartburg) is always a big one. We just have to go into it relaxed and play the game that we’ve been playing. Not get that ‘Wartburg stigma.’ Play relaxed and play defense and hope for the best.”