It’s hard for Julia Kenyon and Rachel Green to imagine themselves in the top 20 in the world in their age divisions for CrossFit athletes, but here they are.
It took plenty of hard work along the way, and now Kenyon, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, and Green, a current resident of Cascade, Iowa, will both be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis., beginning Tuesday and running through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.
“You start with the goal of getting in shape, and I’ve always been athletic so you’re measuring yourself and always looking for ways to improve,” said Kenyon, the former Julia Wirzbach, who graduated from Wahlert in 2000 and played four years of softball for the Golden Eagles. She also played at the University of Iowa and was on the Hawkeyes team that reached the College World Series in 2001. “Can I get faster? Can I get stronger? Whatever it may be, it’s fun to see the progression and it’s led to this.”
Kenyon, 39, resides in Davenport with her husband and three children. She is a nurse with the Davenport Community School District and oversees one elementary and two preschools, so she’s plenty busy. But Kenyon still finds the time to hit the gym, and it’s only snowballed from there.
“After having a third child, I started CrossFit just as a way to get back into shape,” Kenyon said. “It was elusive at first, and I didn’t really know what it was. But my brother had done it a little bit, and I figured if he could do it, then I could do it. I joined a local gym in the Quad Cities and it kind of hooks you. I’m competitive, so that helps.
“It’s different with lots of learning of new movements. I love lifting weights. I didn’t realize lifting a barbell could be so empowering as a woman.”
Rachel Hoffman, a native of Vail, Iowa, was a standout athlete in about every sport at Ar-We-Va High School. She met and married Micah Green, a former standout baseball player at Cascade High School, and moved to his hometown. They have three children, and she works in the corporate offices of John Deere in the Quad Cities, and through friends met Kenyon.
“I was always at the John Deere fitness center and got into some lifting classes and such,” said Green, 40. “Julia and I competed together in a competition at Julia’s gym, and then mutual friends suggested we should connect up. We had similar strengths and similar weaknesses, and we could work together toward the next level. We started training together last September.”
While bonding as training partners, they have certainly reached the next level. Now it’s time to put it to the test this week against some of the most fit athletes across the globe.
“After putting in a lot of really hard work, it took a good year to try and really make a strong run at it,” Kenyon said. “You have to commit 100%. With a full-time job and three kids, your family has to be fully behind you. To have Rachel to work with and to push each other to that next level, that really, really helps.”
More than 600 of the best athletes in the world will make their return to Madison for the event. Athletes from 42 countries will compete to be crowned the “Fittest on Earth” as they often face “surprise” competitive events that test strength, agility, stamina and determination.
“I think it’s going to be an awesome experience,” Kenyon said. “I’m nervous, but really excited. All the work’s been done now, and there will be nine events over three days. We’re not sure what the specific events are, because with CrossFit you don’t really know. We’re just going to see how it plays out and see what we can both do. Go have some fun.”
More than 15,000 athletes make the initial qualifying round, then throughout the year more and more get cut as only 20 athletes travel to Madison to compete in each age division.
“It’s an unbelievable dream,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would ever be possible when I first started. That hasn’t been the goal, either, we were just trying to get better. I finished first in my age group in a competition in Miami in January 2020, and that’s when I thought maybe I had what it took to make it to the next level and compete in these games.”
The partners won’t be directly competing against each other, as Kenyon is in the 35-39 age division and Green competes in the 40-44 division.
“We won’t be competing with each other, at least not yet,” Kenyon said. “Just wait until next year.”