Between the rough spring weather and a few close losses this season, the Dubuque Hempstead girls have been searching for a statement victory.
The Mustangs may have gotten it on Monday, looking impressive up and down the lineup in a strong 8-1 victory over rival Dubuque Senior at Meyer Courts.
“They have worked hard this whole year,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “We’ve lost some close ones, but this is a very good team this year. They worked hard all summer and most of the winter, and that’s somewhat unusual for our team. We have a lot of depth, and that’s been really helpful.”
The Mustangs evened their record on the season at 4-4 and continue to pick up momentum heading toward the postseason — and hopefully warmer weather.
“It’s been kind of rough weather-wise,” said Sydney Thoms, who picked up a win at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs, 6-0, 6-0, over Senior’s Chloe Hillary. “You just kind of have to deal with it.”
Thoms has made the leap up to the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs after playing mostly at No. 3 last spring. She qualified for the Class 2A singles tournament last year, and is still adjusting to the higher level of competition at No. 1.
“The season has been tough. When you’re playing No. 1, it’s the best players at every school,” Thoms said. “I feel like in practice, I’m doing really well and I can already tell how much I’ve improved from last season. It’s been tough, but I’m growing as a player and it’s been going good.”
Thoms set the stage for a Hempstead sweep in singles. At No. 2, Riley Weber beat Lauren Downs, 6-0, 6-3; Peyton Weber triumphed at No. 3 over Lacey King, 6-0, 6-3; Madison Lewis beat Hannah Mozena at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0; Leen Kassas won at No. 5 past Kaitlyn Blasen, 6-1, 6-1; and Maddie Brosnahan earned a 6-1, 6-1, victory over Ana Herrig at No. 6.
“Our top players, Nos. 1 through 4, have a lot of experience,” Loetscher said. “They’re very, very strong. Our Nos. 5 through 8 have added good depth, which has really helped us.”
The Weber twins picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles over Senior’s Hillary and Emma Chambers, while Thoms and Lewis beat Mozena and Blasen at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1, to put the exclamation mark on a strong outing for the Mustangs.
“We’ve been doing really well,” Thoms said. “Sometimes Nos. 1 and 2 can be really tough positions, so we kind of really lean on our 4, 5 and 6 players to get those wins. They’ve been doing really well and they’ve been really stepping up.”
Senior (2-7) notched its lone win at No. 3 doubles, as Downs and King held off Kassas and Olivia Helle for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) triumph.
“A lot of these girls were playing JV last year,” Rams coach Chris Miller said. “A few of them saw some action deep in the lineup, but that’s a big step to make. Especially when you’re playing No. 1, 2, or even No. 3. There are some really good players in the conference at those positions. It’s tough shoes to fill, but I’m proud of them. They’re playing hard.”