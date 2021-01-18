The Dubuque Saints weren’t about to let their 10-game winning streak come to an end without a fight.
Despite falling in a four-goal deficit, the Saints rallied in the final 18 minutes of regulation time before dropping a 4-3 decision Sunday at Kansas City in a battle for first-place in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
The Jets improved to 13-3-0 for 26 standings points and a one-point lead over the Des Moines Oak Leafs (12-3-1). Dubuque (12-2-0) is third with 24 points despite playing two fewer games than the leaders.
Kansas City’s Charlie Mahony scored the only goal of the first period, and Caleb Schmitz, Mason Johnston and Mahoney stretched the lead to 4-0 by the 8:56 mark of the second period. But the Saints scored twice in the final minute of the period to shift the momentum.
Blake Bakey scored a power play goal set up by Blake Bechen and Owen King at the 16:21 mark, and Bechen converted Bakey and King assists 20 seconds later to cut the deficit in half. Dane Schope’s shorthanded goal, set up by Bakey at 7:21 of the third, provided the final margin.
Dubuque moved into a first-place tie with Kansas City by holding off the Jets, 2-1, in the first game of the two-game series on Saturday afternoon. Schope and Drew Zillig staked the Saints to a 2-0 lead, and Isaac Tillman stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced.
The Saints last lost on Nov. 7, a 5-2 setback to the Oak Leafs, but avenged that defeat the following day, 2-1. From that point on, Dubuque stormed through the MHSHL.
During the streak, the Saints outscored their opponents by a combined 46-11, posted two shutouts and allowed only one goal on six occasions.
Dubuque will look to start a new winning streak on Friday, when it visits Quad City for the final time. The Saints are 3-0 against the Blues and have outscored them, 19-4.