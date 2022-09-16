Here is a capsule look at this week’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE SENIOR (2-1) at WATERLOO WEST (1-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Waterloo West won, 14-0
Outlook — Senior had won three straight against the Wahawks prior to last year’s shutout, so the Rams will be looking for a dose of revenge tonight as they seek their first winning streak of the season. It will start with the offense and the connection between quarterback Jack Simon and Walker Tart, who have connected for 60-plus yard touchdowns on the opening series twice in three games this season — both wins. Tart has three straight 100-yard games, and his 441 yards ranks third in the state regardless of class. Simon has thrown for 602 yards with five of his six passing touchdowns going to Tart. Waterloo West has been outscored, 113-20, over the last two games.
TH prediction — Senior 34, Waterloo West 7
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-1) at LA PORTE CITY UNION (0-3)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Wahlert won, 24-7
Outlook — Wahlert is coming off its first loss of the season, but after a tough three-game gauntlet against bigger programs to open the season, the Golden Eagles open Class 2A District 4 play tonight on the road. Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius has run for 144 yards and two touchdowns, but the Golden Eagles have done their best work on defense. Wahlert has intercepted seven passes and recovered another fumble. Expect an opportunistic defense to once again make its mark against a Knights team averaging about 11 points per game.
TH prediction — Wahlert 35, La Porte City Union 7
BELLEVUE (1-2, 1-1) AT MAQUOKETA VALLEY (2-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 28-0
Outlook — The Comets shut out the Wildcats last season, but Maquoketa Valley has shown the ability to put points on the board in 2022. Lance McShane accounts for the brunt of its offense, with nine touchdowns and 499 yards rushing. Bellevue spreads it out a bit more with quarterback Hunter Putman, running back Riley Carrier and top passing target Dalten Clasen. Expect some points to be scored in this one.
TH prediction — Maquoketa Valley 35, Bellevue 31
ILLINOIS
STOCKTON (1-2, 1-2) AT GALENA (1-2, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 28-14
Outlook — The Pirates and the Blackhawks are looking for that breakout performance to catapult them toward a winning streak. It will have to start defensively as each team is surrendering almost 28 points per game through their first three. This is a clutch point in the season as both sides look to climb back to .500. Expect a battle at Korte Field tonight.
TH prediction — Galena 28, Stockton 20
WISCONSIN
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (3-1, 1-1) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (3-1, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 48-26
Outlook — This one could be a doozy, and could have implications in the Six Rivers Conference championship race further down the line. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg comes in as the co-leader with River Ridge, but Potosi/Cassville is among the teams expected to challenge for the title. The Knights are averaging 38 points per game behind an offense powered by Nate Lawrence, who has run for 371 yards and seven touchdowns and has 18 receptions for 266 yards and two more scores. Potosi/Cassville averages 27.8 points with a balanced offense led by QB Raz Okey (474 passing yards, 7 touchdowns) and running backs Eli Adams (433 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns) and Roman Friederick (361 yards, 2 TDs). This one could turn into a shootout, and it could easily be decided by whichever team possesses the ball last.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 34, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 28
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (3-1, 1-1) at BLACK HAWK/WARREN (3-1, 1-1)
Kickoff — Saturday
Last year — Black Hawk/Warren won, 54-0
Outlook — Southwestern/East Dubuque suffered its first loss as a co-op progam last week, but it won’t get any easier this week as Six Rivers Conference heavyweight Black Hawk/Warren welcomes the WarCats on Saturday afternoon. Both teams rely heavily on their rushing attack, and last week was the first time this season Southwestern/East Dubuque was held under 300 yards on the ground. Black Hawk/Warren has rushed for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns through four games. Stopping the run will be paramount for either team to be successful.
TH prediction — Black Hawk/Warren 38, Southwestern/East Dubuque 32
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill: 13-4 (5-1)
Miller: 10-2 (4-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.