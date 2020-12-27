Logan Flanagan flashed as a junior with a school-record four interception game.
At that point, a future as a college defensive star seemed more likely than ever.
Then, this season, the Dubuque Senior standout got a little taste of the other side of the ball and decided offense was the route for him. And the path he chose led him to team up with Rams running back Cain McWilliams.
Earlier this month, Flanagan verbally committed to join McWilliams on scholarship at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls next season. Flanagan said he received the offer on Nov. 6 and was fortunate enough to take a campus visit on Dec. 6. He committed the second day of the visit, choosing the Cougars over Upper Iowa.
“It just felt like family and felt like home with the coaching staff,” Flanagan said. “I kind of already had the idea in mind to commit. Cain McWilliams, my running back, my teammate, was already committed, so I was like that would be kind of cool to end up playing with him again. I just realized that it was kind of like family up there, so I just decided to commit.”
Flanagan tentatively plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine. He and McWilliams will be roommates at Sioux Falls, which competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“I think it’s great for both of those kids,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “They’re going to have some stability and guys they can rely on. They’ve got the connection here. They can carpool. There’s so many advantages of that, and they’re going to a really good program, a program that wins. And I think they’re both pretty excited to be going to the same program and I think that program’s pretty excited to have both of them.”
Flanagan had 23.5 tackles, 12 solo, as a junior. He did see limited time on offense in 2019, catching three passes for 25 yards. He played both ways as a senior and caught 11 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. On defense, he finished with 17.5 tackles, seven solo, with 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
He had four career interceptions, all of which came in a 28-15 victory over Davenport North on Sept. 6, 2019.
“Last year after the four-interception game I was kind of strictly a defensive mindset and really wasn’t liking offense very much,” Flanagan said. “But this season I got the chance to end up playing wide receiver on offense and after the first game I was kind of more set on offense.
“Anybody that was recruiting me for offense was at the top of the list. So, Sioux Falls definitely piqued my interest. Yeah, I mean, Sioux Falls was definitely top of my list after I learned they were recruiting me for offense.”
Flanagan will play receiver for the Cougars, who have won four NAIA national championships, including titles in 2006, 2008 and 2009. Sioux Falls transitioned to NCAA D-II in 2011.
He also competes in the high jump for Senior and has been told by Sioux Falls coaches that he has a spot on the track and field team there if he so chooses.
“Logan is a great story. He’s a guy that came in and we didn’t really know what we had,” Ploessl said. “Between his freshman and junior year he grew about six inches and just kind of developed into this raw athlete out there.
“He’s going to be a great asset for a team because he is still very raw. He has a lot of room to grow, a lot of room to get better as a football player and regardless of what position they put him at, I think he’s really got a bright future because he still has not tapped all of his potential. I think he’s really going to be a guy that Sioux Falls is really going to like.”