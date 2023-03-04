They’ve been here before.
But this time around, there was just something different about here.
Loras played host to an NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament game for the first time in program history and advanced to tonight’s second round with a convincing 68-56 win over Knox on Friday at Loras’ Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
“This is a big deal,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “We’ve never played a (tournament) game in this type of atmosphere.”
Madison Fleckenstein scored 19 points and Daniella Jarrell added 10 for the No.15-ranked Duhawks, who improved to 24-4. Knox, the champions of the Midwest Conference, closes out its season 22-6.
Loras, winners of 11 straight games, returned to the Big Dance for the second time in four years. But tourney jitters were evident on both sides early on.
Loras missed its first five shots from the field.
Knox, making its first-ever tournament appearance, coughed up three turnovers, in the first couple minutes of play, but still took a 4-0 lead.
The Duhawks got a lift off the bench from Emerson Whittenbaugh and Silvana Scarsella to get the offense going.
Scarsella scored Loras’ first basket with 7:45 left in the first and Whittenbaugh added a pair of buckets as the Duhawks heated up.
Loras made seven of eight shots to climb into the lead and closed the opening period on a 13-3 run, moving to the second up, 22-16.
“It took us a bit to settle in,” Heinzen said. “We didn’t play super clean. But that’s March. You just need to find a way to win.”
Jarrell, Fleckenstein and Sami Martin each had a pair of baskets for Loras during the Duhawks’ run.
Defense kept the Duhawks in command in the second quarter.
Loras forced 10 turnovers in the period and matched its biggest lead with just over 4 minutes to go before halftime when Hannah Thiele drained a 3-pointer to make it 31-22.
Knox crept back into things with a 4-0 run after Thiele’s bomb, but Fleckenstein dropped in a 3 with 30 seconds left, and then after another Prairie Fire turnover, she weaved through the lane and hit a floater as time expired sending Loras to the locker room up, 36-26.
The second half started the way the first ended — with the Duhawks flexing their defensive muscles.
Loras forced a turnover just a few seconds into the half and converted, paving the way for a 7-0 start to the third period and a 43-26 lead.
The Prairie Fire’s best look at the basket over the first 4 minutes of the half was blocked and recovered by Jarrell. The Duhawks blocked seven shots on the night — three by Jarrell.
“Our defense is a different beast,” Jarrell said. “We are a really cohesive group on defense. We’ve got each other’s back and it drives us.”
Knox wouldn’t go away, though, and Loras’ 17-point lead would shrink to eight late in the third.
Sarina Dacio hit three straight shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to keep the Prairie Fire going. Dacio led all scorers with 23 points.
But Fleckenstein and the Duhawks kept finding ways to stay in front.
Fleckenstein hit a 3 to open the fourth — her third of the game — and had two of Loras’ astounding 16 offensive rebounds during a scoreless stretch that kept Knox off the board and helped Loras to nearly 20 more attempts than Knox from the field.
The Duhawks also excelled at the line. And they needed to with Dacio continuing to bury 3s late in the game.
Loras scored 13 points in the final quarter on free throws and went 15-for-19 on the game.
“(Heinzen) emphasizes offensive rebounds,” Fleckenstein said. “Crashing the boards and getting second opportunities. We get a lot of points off that when we go in and get physical.”
The Duhawks will battle Trine University (22-6) at 7:30 tonight for a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Thunder led practically wire to wire in a 79-69 win over Washington University (17-9) in Friday’s other first-round matchup.
Makayla Ardis led the way for Trine with 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
