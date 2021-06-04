Here is a capsule look at today’s regional finals involving area programs:
CLASS 2A REGION 6
WESTERN DUBUQUE (7-9) at No. 1 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (15-2)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
How they got here — Western Dubuque beat Benton Community, 3-2. Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Decorah, 9-0.
Western Dubuque leaders — Faith Bower (9 goals, 2 assists, 20 points); Leah Digmann (4 goals, 1 assist, 9 points); Macy Simon (2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points); Natalie Coyle (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Sadye Lyons (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Olivia Thul (2 goals, 4 points); Sydney Hill (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 points); Faith Krapfl (33 goals allowed, 125 saves)
Waverly-Shell Rock leaders — Kenzie Roling (62 goals, 14 assists, 138 points); Anna Stromberg (20 goals, 6 assists, 46 points); Morgan Aikey (14 goals, 12 assists, 40 points); Macy Smith (8 goals, 17 assists, 33 points); Carly Steiert (5 goals, 9 assists, 19 points); Katelyn Eggena (10 goals allowed, 45 saves)
Outlook — Western Dubuque is seeking the first state tournament berth in program history and is in the regional finals for the first time ever. The Bobcats snapped an eight-game losing streak with their semifinal win over Benton. The teams have met just once in recent history with the Go-Hawks claiming a 10-0 victory in 2018. Waverly-Shell Rock has won 14 straight, boasts a plus-107 goal differential this season and has scored at least five goals in 13 matches. The teams have three opponents in common from the regular season. Waverly-Shell Rock beat Hudson (10-0), Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1) and Cedar Falls (8-0). Western Dubuque lost to Hudson (5-4) and Xavier (10-0), and beat Cedar Falls (1-0).
CLASS 1A REGION 7
IOWA CITY REGINA (9-7) at No. 6 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (10-6)
Kickoff — 5 p.m.
How they got here — Regina defeated West Branch, 4-0, and Bellevue Marquette, 6-0. Wahlert won identical 10-0 victories over Maquoketa and Anamosa.
Regina leaders — Grace Gaarde (29 goals, 5 assists, 63 points); Annie Gahan (11 goals, 6 assists, 28 points); Emma Sueppel (5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points); Alli Clark (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Hope Simpson (1 goal, 5 assists, 7 points); Natalie Franklin (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Gabby Sueppel (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points)
Wahlert leaders — Maya Wachter (18 goals, 4 assists, 40 points); Gabby Moran (7 goals, 19 assists, 33 points); Emma Donovan (10 goals, 4 assists, 24 points); Ivy Dearstone (7 goals, 14 points, 13 goals allowed, 57 saves); Allie Kutsch (3 goals, 6 points); Liliana Marrero-O’Hea (2 goals, 4 assists); Mary Kate King (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Ana Rivera (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Anna Dehn (1 goal, 2 points); Tatum Manternach (1 goal, 2 points); Allison Munshower (2 assists, 2 points); Lola Grab (2 assists, 2 points); Amya Lavenz (1 assist, 1 point, 8 goals allowed, 18 saves); Ana Chandlee (1 assist, 1 point, 10 goals allowed, 14 saves)
Outlook — Wahlert is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 2011. The Golden Eagles had qualified nine consecutive seasons between 1999-2007 before returning in ’11. The teams have met just once recently, in that 2012 regional final at Wahlert — exactly nine years ago today. Regina won that match, 3-0, for its first trip to the state tournament. The Golden Eagles also reached the regional finals in 2014 and 2018. The teams have three common opponents. Regina beat Anamosa (8-3) and Bellevue Marquette (6-0), and lost to Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0). Wahlert beat Anamosa (10-0), Bellevue Marquette (1-0) and Cedar Rapids Washington (6-2). Both teams have won three of their last four matches.