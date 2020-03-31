For the better part of 10 years, Sage Rosenfels had the inside scoop on some of the National Football League’s brightest minds.
It turns out there’s a pretty high demand for those insights.
Nearly a decade after retiring from the NFL — where Rosenfels played quarterback from 2001-11 for five different teams — the Maquoketa, Iowa, native and Iowa State grad is putting his first-hand knowledge of the game to work in the form of journalism.
He hosts a Minneapolis-based radio show three times a week, he’s featured every Monday alongside Chuck Long on the “Cy-Hawk Reaction” radio show in Des Moines, his written work has appeared in the likes of Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, and Rosenfels is often summoned for other media outlets (like Chicago’s 670 The Score) for his breakdowns of the game. He’ll also appear on an occasional college football broadcast. All told, he makes six paid radio appearances per week when football season is in full swing and writes about 10 articles a year.
Apparently, people want to know what it’s like to back up the likes of Super Bowl winners Brett Favre and Eli Manning. Rosenfels hasn’t taken a journalism class since his high school days as a Cardinal, but outlets everywhere find value in his takes on the game.
“It seemed that people like the view or the opinions of somebody who actually played the game more than those that maybe just analyze the game,” said Rosenfels, 42. “Usually, people like to talk about quarterbacks and offenses, and that’s where I have a lot of history. … There’s not many (former) NFL players that write articles. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of thought and structure. That’s what sort of got me started into the media biz.”
In 2011, a few weeks after he was released by the New York Giants, Rosenfels sat down with famed Sports Illustrated writer Peter King to discuss his 2009 season with the Minnesota Vikings. With Rosenfels backing up Favre, Minnesota advanced all the way to the NFC Championship game that year, where the Vikings lost in overtime to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints went on to win that season’s Super Bowl, but years later, they were exposed in the “Bountygate” scandal — in which New Orleans players received side money for injuring opposing players.
In his sit down with King, Rosenfels said he’d written down his memories of the NFC title game loss as a form of therapy. After he showed his writing to King, Rosenfels’ words eventually found their way in Sports Illustrated.
“I basically wanted to put my mind at ease to get my thoughts and feelings out of my system,” Rosenfels said. “Sometimes getting it on paper releases my mind.
“Vikings fans sort of have a love-hate relationship with that article. It brings up a lot of tough memories from that game.”
A 1996 Maquoketa High grad, Rosenfels was a standout three-sport athlete for the Cardinals in football, basketball and track. He then started his junior and senior seasons for Iowa State, where he threw for 4,164 yards, 18 touchdowns and 26 interceptions from 1997-2000.
The Washington Redskins selected Rosenfels in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft and he spent the next 10 years bouncing around the league. Rosenfels saw his most extensive playing time with the Houston Texans, where he started 10 games from 2007-08. But for the most part, Rosenfels characterized his career as that of a “journeyman.”
That’s not such a bad thing, though. Rosenfels said his experience with multiple types of offenses, viewing hundreds of NFL games from the sidelines and breaking them down in the quarterback room with teammates and coaches has given him a perspective that’s unique in the media realm.
“The playing experience helps me understand what the offensive coordinator is trying to do,” Rosenfels said. “For me, it’s truly about watching film, watching games. I don’t go off of what players say in the locker room or what coaches say in press conferences. That’s actually the last place I go.
“I think being a journeyman just helps you understand different coordinators and offenses well. Being a backup, you’re constantly analyzing — almost coaching. You’re seeing it from a different view. … Being a journeyman, you bounce around a lot of offenses.”
While the national pandemic has sacked nearly everything in sports for the time being, one major sporting event still moving forward (for now) is April’s NFL Draft. Rosenfels is lending his expertise there, too, only it’s behind the scenes with prospects who may hear their names called.
In the months since college football season ended, Rosenfels has worked with 2020 draft hopefuls like Brian Lewerke (Michigan State) and Anthony Gordon (Washington State), as well as 2021 prospect Ian Book (Notre Dame), to mentor their grasp of the game at the pro level.
“My role in that quarterback development is less physical and more mental,” Rosenfels said. “It’s a ton of classroom and film work. The mental jump as far as the college game to the pros is huge.”
Rosenfels doesn’t know where his media work will take him. Based in Omaha, Neb., he’s satisfied with the post-NFL life raising his family and dabbling in the various insights he still gleans on this game.
These days, the quarterback position is becoming more advanced than from the time Rosenfels lined up under center. But just like the modern gunslingers, Rosenfels has “evolved.”
“The game is always evolving,” he said.