While numerous other leagues across the NCAA are pulling back on the upcoming fall season, the American Rivers Conference is proceeding as planned — for now.
The A-R-C announced in a press release on Tuesday that it will continue moving forward with conference NCAA Division III competition for fall sports: men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball. Both the University of Dubuque and Loras College compete in the A-R-C along with Buena Vista, Central, Coe, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson and Wartburg.
The announcement comes just a day after the nearby D-III Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced it would not hold fall sports, effectively ending the season for local UW-Platteville. The WIAC cited the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic as its reason for shutting down.
“In these troubled times, we are excited about the opportunity to provide competition for our student athletes,” said University of Dubuque Athletic Director Dan Runkle in a released statement. “We will be constantly monitoring practices and games to maintain a healthy environment.”
The Midwest Collegiate Conference, also an NCAA Division III league that includes the Iowa schools of Cornell and Grinnell, on Monday announced its intentions to suspend athletic competition through Dec. 31.
Tuesday’s announcement echoes a similar statement the A-R-C made in May, that the league was “hopeful” and intent on playing fall sports. Since then, the conference’s board of governors has met several times “to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its ramifications for athletics.”
The press release says that “schedules will be announced as soon as the revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups.” Additionally, “non-conference competition is permitted at the discretion of the conference’s nine institutions.”
The A-R-C’s Presidents Council has developed guidelines for a return to campus, practice and competition. The guidelines take into consideration local and state guidelines in regards to the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.
An “action team” drafted the guidelines last month, and the Presidents Council approved them last week.