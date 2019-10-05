No trap game this week. Top-ranked Western Dubuque remains unblemished.
Bobcats quarterback Calvin Harris had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, Carter Kluesner scored on the defense and Iowa Class 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque pummeled Center Point-Urbana, 41-7, on Friday in Center Point, Iowa.
The Bobcats (6-0) scored all of their points in the first half, while holding CPU scoreless until the final quarter.
Jake Hosch started the scoring with a 5-yard TD run and Harris followed up with a 12-yard score to make it 14-0 WD through the first.
Harris then connected with Will Burds on a pair of TD passes in the second quarter, followed by Kluesner’s score on defense and Harris’ final TD just before halftime for a 41-0 lead.
The Bobcats turn their attention to next week’s top-ranked showdown in Epworth when No. 2 and undefeated Cedar Rapids Xavier pays a visit.
Cascade 38, Northeast Goose Lake 16 — At Cascade, Iowa: After a tough loss last week, the Cougars (2-4) bounced back in a big way with a solid win over the Rebels.
Maquoketa 35, Marion 10 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (3-3) stopped their losing streak at three and turn their attention to Center Point-Urbana next week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Iowa Class A No. 9 Vikings (5-1) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Lisbon, 13-0 in the frame, and held on for their fifth win.
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware 8 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Hawks (2-4) struggled with another close loss, their third straight defeat since Sept. 13.
Alburnett 30, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Alburnett, Iowa: A tough season continues for the Eagles, who are still searching for a win and fell to 0-6.
ILLINOIS
Galena 41, Amboy-LaMoille 6 — At Galena, Ill.: Five different Pirates found paydirt and Galena earned its first win of the season in a blowout. Duilio Moctezuma had a 3-yard rushing TD and Henry Anderson a 46-yard scoring reception in the first, Ethan Hefel punched it in from the 1 in the second, and Damien Stephanopolos, Hunter Bastian and Sam Hesselbacher each scored in the third to lead the Pirates (1-5).
Dakota 28, East Dubuque 12 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: After winning their first two games of the season, the Warriors (2-4) dropped their fourth straight and will look to turn things around against Durand/Pecatonica.
Stockton 28, Durand/Pecatonica 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (4-2) bounced back from a shutout loss against Lena-Winslow with a shutout win of their own.
River Ridge (Ill.) 30, Rockford Christian Life 6 — At Rockford, Ill.: Eight-man football appears to suit the Wildcats as they again posted big points to win their fourth straight and improved to 5-1.
WISCONSIN
Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ben Udelhofen had three touchdown passes and rushed for another — all in the first half — as the Chieftains (5-2) clinched their third straight win in a blowout.
Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The unbeaten streak continues for the Flying Arrows (7-0) while the Panthers are still searching to get one in the plus column.
Darlington 22, Fennimore 8 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds (5-2) grinded to a close SWAL victory and put the Golden Eagles’ playoff hopes on the brink. Fennimore dropped to 2-5, losing its fourth game in five weeks.
Platteville 55, Dodgeville 6 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Tyler McClain and Devin Digman connected for two touchdown passes and the Hillmen (5-2) won their third straight game.
Prairie du Chien 20, Viroqua 14 — At Viroqua, Wis.: Traeton Saint and Tyler Hannah each had rushing touchdowns as the Blackhawks (6-1) snuck past Viroqua.
Mineral Point 52, La Crosse Aquinas 22 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers improved to 7-0 with another high-scoring affair and take on Darlington next week.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 38, Boscobel 6 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The newly-formed Knights tri-op (6-1) is in prime position for a high playoff seed with a thrashing of the Bulldogs. Boscobel fell to 0-7.
River Ridge (Wis.) 21, Ithaca 6 — At Ithaca, Wis.: The victory pushes the Timberwolves (5-2) to an exciting Week 8 matchup at Shullsburg next week as they take on Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg in a key Six Rivers contest.
Belmont 61, Williams Bay 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves’ first season in eight-man football is going quite smoothly as they won their fifth straight game in a big way and improved to 6-1.
Black Hawk/Warren 51, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The new co-op steamrolled another opponent to improve to 7-0, with three touchdowns by Jaylen Rufenacht. The Wildcats (3-4) yielded 50-plus points for the second straight week.
Cuba City 28, Onalaska Luther 21 (OT) — At Onalaska, Wis.: In a game in which neither team led by more than a single possession, the Cubans (2-5) earned a thrilling overtime victory and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated back to Sept. 6.