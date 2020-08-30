Still drenched from a Gatorade shower in the middle of his post-game address to the team, Dubuque Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner couldn’t help but smile at what his players had accomplished on Friday night.
“This isn’t about me,” Hoerner said after the Mustangs dominated Linn-Mar in the season opener at Dalzell Field in a 28-7 triumph. “It’s about these young men and what they did here tonight. We’re a pretty good football team.”
It sure looked that way against the Lions, a playoff team last year that couldn’t get anything going offensively until late in the game. The Mustangs held Linn-Mar to 203 total yards of offense and the Lions only scored a late touchdown with 4 minutes to play and the game already well in hand.
Bryar Blean led the Hempstead defense with 4 1/2 tackles, while Ty Hancock added 3 1/2 tackles. Jalen Smith registered a sack.
“We think that’s going to be our M.O. this year,” said Hoerner, an assistant with the program since 2003 before taking over as head coach this past offseason. “We’re going to be pretty stout defensively. We might not be a huge-play offense like we were last year, I think we might be a little more of a march down the field type team, but I feel good about that. The defense really played well.”
The offense was just as impressive, scoring on its first two possessions — the first being an 11-play, 86-yard drive that chewed 5:17 off the clock — and extending the lead to 21-0 by halftime. When quarterback Aidan Dunne scored on his second 1-yard QB sneak of the game to make it 28-0 at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter, it felt all but over.
“We’re excited to keep working every week,” said Dunne, who rolled up 192 total yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs totaled 332 offensive yards. “There’s a lot that we can work on, and we’ve got the guys that are going to put in the work and keep pushing it to improve every week.”
Dunne wasted no time building chemistry with wide receiver Jackson Ostrander. The duo hooked up 18 times for 369 yards and four touchdowns last season as juniors, and they’re on pace to smash that this season after connecting seven times for 110 yards against Linn-Mar.
“That’s my guy,” Dunne said of Ostrander. “I’ve just known him for so long, I feel comfortable throwing to him and I’ve got a bunch of other weapons. I’m just happy I’ve got so many great weapons at my disposal and they’re all working very hard.”
The players have responded to Hoerner’s leadership, and that was evident in their season opener.
“We respect him,” Dunne said. “The senior class had him freshman year as our head coach, and we love the guy. We’re all willing to play for each other and play for him.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Hempstead, which travels to Western Dubuque for a Week 2 showdown on Friday night. But maybe for another day or two, Hoerner’s going to enjoy that timeless Gatorade bath.
“It was a little cold. But honestly, and I know it’s cliche, but our assistant coaches just do such a good job,” said Hoerner, giving credit to assistants Don Pirkle, Matt Ehlers, Brent Siegert, Chris Tomkins and Jamie Bahl. “It’s such a cohesive staff. They’ve been together for a couple years now and it’s really a lot about them, too.”
Iowa City schools to sit for 2 weeks — The Iowa City Community School district on Saturday voted move to online-only learning when the district begins school on Sept. 8. The online-only decision will be in place for at least two weeks before another decision is made.
Because the Iowa Department of Education announced earlier this month that fall sports activities would be suspended in the event of 100 percent remote learning, the school districts three high schools — Iowa City West, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty — will have to sit out for at least two weeks beginning Sept. 8. The teams will be allowed to compete up until that point.
Iowa City West was scheduled to host Dubuque Hempstead on Sept. 18, but the Mustangs will likely be looking for a new opponent that week. Dubuque Senior is set to host the Trojans on Oct. 1, but the status of that game is still up in the air. Dubuque teams do not play either of their other Iowa City programs.
Masks not an issue for Eagles — Dubuque Wahlert completed its first game while wearing masks and head coach Jamie Marshall didn’t note any issues following the Golden Eagles’ 35-0 defeat to West Delaware in Manchester. Water breaks were given at the 4-minute mark of each quarter on a night that was considerably cooler than the previous four days of practice.
“Like one of the guys already said, it’s kind of like having a mouth piece in,” Marshall said. “Our kids are resilient.”
Bobcats debut new QB — Garrett Baumhover made his first varsity start for defending Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque and showed he’s capable of moving the ball.
Baumhover, who is replacing graduated two-time TH Player of the Year Calvin Harris, completed 13 of 22 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 38-21 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Rapids. He also ran five times for 11 yards.
He seems to have a pair of favorite targets, too. Tommy DeSollar, who emerged last year, caught six passes for 121 yards. Dakota Lau had six catches for 118 yards and both touchdowns.
Spencer Zinn scored on a rushing touchdown for the Bobcats.
Big night for McWilliams — Dubuque Senior running back Cain McWilliams got his senior season off to a nice start, running 18 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 24-16 loss to Cedar Falls on Friday night at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
McWilliams scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to give Senior an early lead. He also scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to pull the Rams within 17-14. McWilliams, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season, also caught three passes for 10 yards.