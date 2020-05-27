Anna Pfeiffer prides herself on being a well-rounded person, in and out of the swimming pool.
The Western Dubuque senior’s combination of swimming success, academic achievement and community involvement led her to being selected as one of three prestigious Iowa Swimming Scholarship and Judy Hoffman Scholarship winners, as awarded by Iowa Swimming, Inc. Pfeiffer has competed for the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes for nearly 12 years and swam for Dubuque Senior.
“It’s really nice recognition, because there are a lot of incredible swimmers my age who applied for it and were definitely deserving of it,” Pfeiffer said. “What I like about it is it takes into consideration a lot more than just swimming. It’s about what you do in school and with services projects.
“And it’s nice to get the recognition for DASH, too, because they do such a great job.”
West Des Moines Dowling’s Berit Quass, of the Greater Des Moines YMCA Swim Team, and Iowa City High’s Trinity Sadecky, of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club joined Pfeiffer in winning the scholarships.
Pfeiffer will graduate from Western Dubuque with a 4.0 grade point average and scored 29 on her ACT. She will swim for the University of Iowa.
In March, Pfeiffer earned a spot on the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association’s annual Senior Scholastic Team. She reached the podium twice at the Iowa state high school meet, placing fifth in the 50 in 24.01 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 52.98.
At Western Dubuque, Pfeiffer was vice president of the senior class, active in Student Council and Leadership group, Spanish club, a Hugh O’Brien Youth leadership ambassador and on the Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council. A Senior Scholar, she earned her Silver Cord for service and recently earned her USA Swimming Coaching certificate.
“It means a lot to any coach, because it shows that we’re not just developing swimmers, we’re getting well-rounded kids who are academically sound to move out of our program,” DASH coach Doug Colin said.
Pfeiffer became the sixth DASH swimmer since 2011 to earn scholarships from Iowa Swimming, Inc., and the first since Senior’s Ben Colin in 2015. All of those scholarship recipients went on to compete at the NCAA Division I level.
The other local winners included Western Dubuque’s Molly Lembezeder in 2014, Senior’s Josh Gill and Autumn Roepsch in 2013 and Hempstead’s Ben Loeffelholz in 2011. Colin and Gill swam at Iowa, Lembezeder and Roepsch competed for Northern Iowa, and Loeffelholz swam for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.