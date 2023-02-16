Camdyn Kay dropped 33 points and Chandler Houselog added 15 as the Dubuque Hempstead girls basketball team knocked off Waterloo East, 58-43, in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 first-round game Wednesday night in Waterloo.

The Mustangs improved to 2-20 and advanced to play at Cedar Falls (16-6) on Saturday night. Cedar Falls beat Hempstead, 71-30, in the only other meeting between the schools on Dec. 2 at Hempstead.

