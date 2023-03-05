WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — For the second straight year, the Cuba City girls basketball saw its season come to an end in the final seconds against La Crosse Aquinas.
The Division 4 top-ranked Blugolds rallied in the final minute and held on for a 67-63 win in a WIAA D-4 sectional final Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The Blugolds (27-1) advanced to the state tournament in Green Bay, where they will play Thursday evening.
University of Montana recruit Macy Donarski picked off a Cuba City pass on an inbounds play with 7 seconds remaining and laid the ball in as time expired, preventing the Cubans from getting any attempt at a last-second shot.
“When you’re going against a team as good as Aquinas, those types of things can happen,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “I’m so proud of every single one of these girls, not only as basketball players but just as humans. I wouldn’t trade them for any other team.”
The Cubans (25-3) trailed early at 7-4, but led the rest of the first half following a Jenna Dailey 3-pointer that put them up, 12-9. A 3-pointer from Ashley Rowe gave the Cubans their largest lead of the game at 20-11. The freshman was a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point range and finished the game with a team-high 22 points.
“It is so fun getting to see these girls’ hard work pay off, and Ashley has worked her tail off,” Derby said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the basketball court doesn’t care what age you are.”
The Blugolds were held to just 30% shooting in the first half, but a 3-pointer from Autumn Passehl tied the game at 34 to start the second half. The Blugolds reclaimed the lead on a Samantha Davis floater, but Cuba City quickly responded with baskets from Ella Vosberg and Olivia Olson.
Another 3 from Rowe put the Cubans up by six with 12:33 remaining, but the Blugolds remained within striking distance. Back-to-back baskets from Donarski tied the game at 58-58, but Rowe again answered, this time with a layup to put the Cubans back up by two with 3 minutes to play.
Aquinas drew even again at 62-62 before a Jenna Dailey free throw put the Cubans up one with 52 seconds remaining. The Cubans were just 4-of-10 from the free-throw line in the second half.
“A lot of things could have gone differently for us, and free throws were one of them,” Derby said.
A basket from Passehl gave the Blugolds a 64-63 lead with 33 seconds on the clock, and with just three team fouls, the Cubans had to use a chunk of the clock to get the Blugolds on the free-throw line.
Donarski made one of two attempts with 7 seconds remaining, but committed a lane violation to give the Cubans one last possession.
“You take your chances with not fouling earlier in the game, and then you end up in a bit of a bind there at the end,” Derby said.
Vosberg added 15 points for the Cubans and Olson added nine. Cuba City will lose just two seniors to graduation.
“We are so thankful for our seniors and all the work they’ve put in,” Derby said.
Donarski finished with 25 points. Davis added 16 and Passehl 14.
